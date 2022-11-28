M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin Poster Released

Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan will be kicking off 2023 with various unsettling stories, which includes his new film Knock at the Cabin landing in theaters in February. An official poster for the new film has been unveiled, teasing the ominous group of individuals who descend upon a family in a cabin and teases that they have a fateful choice to make that could bring about or prevent the end of the world. In addition to the new film, Season 4 of Shyamalan's Servant will be debuting on Apple TV+ in January. Check out the poster for Knock at the Cabin below before it lands in theaters on February 3, 2023.

"Make the choice," the film's official Twitter account captioned the poster.

The new film is described, "While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost."

From visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, Knock at the Cabin stars Dave Bautista (Dune, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), Tony award and Emmy nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Mindhunter), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth, Fleabag), BAFTA nominee Nikki Amuka-Bird (Persuasion, Old), newcomer Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn (Little Women, Landline), and Rupert Grint (Servant, Harry Potter franchise).

Following the success of 1999's The Sixth Sense, Shyamalan delivered audiences a number of captivating thrillers in the 2000s, with a critical component of each of his projects being that there were surprising reveals late into their narratives. When audiences began to grow weary of such surprises, Shyamalan shied away from major projects for years, though 2017's Split became a hit with both audiences and critics.

Between Split and its follow-up Glass, as well as Servant and last year's Old, Shyamalan seems to have brought himself back into the spotlight to deliver terrifying tales on a more regular basis. Based on the Paul Tremblay novel The Cabin at the End of the World, Shyamalan previously teased how enraptured in the story he was while writing it.

"I will tell you this: strangely, it was the fastest script I've ever written. Signs would have had that title prior to Knock at the Cabin," Shyamalan shared with ComicBook.com in 2021. "I probably think, in terms of both of them, that they have this movement, this event, that causes me to write it really fast. Hopefully, audiences will feel that when they come to see it. It is definitely in the wheelhouse of the things you're seeing from me now, especially with Servant, this contained and gigantic event that's occurring."

Knock at the Cabin lands in theaters on February 3, 2023.

