Knock at the Cabin: New M. Night Shyamalan Movie Begins Filming

Acclaimed genre filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan has taken to social media to confirm that production on his new movie, Knock at the Cabin, has officially begun. The director made a point of showing off the slate for the film’s first shot that kicked off today, starting his journey on his 15th feature film. In a tweet he wrote: “First day. First shot. Fifteenth feature! Knock at the Cabin #knockatthecabin” You can check out the photo of the director on set below. The new film is scheduled to be released in theaters in less than a year with a February 3, 2023 release date already set.

“I will tell you this: strangely, it was the fastest script I’ve ever written. Signs would have had that title prior to Knock at the Cabin,” Shyamalan shared with ComicBook.com about writing the film. “I probably think, in terms of both of them, that they have this movement, this event, that causes me to write it really fast. Hopefully, audiences will feel that when they come to see it. It is definitely in the wheelhouse of the things you’re seeing from me now, especially with Servant, this contained and gigantic event that’s occurring.”

https://twitter.com/MNightShyamalan/status/1516504354915639298

Details about the film’s content are largely unknown at this point but Shyamlan has assembled a killer cast for the new film with the ensemble including Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Dave Bautista, Harry Potter and Servant star Rupert Grint, Luther and Old star Nikki Amuka-Bird, Pennyworth star Ben Aldridge, and Mindhunter and The Matrix Resurrections star Jonathan Groff. Speaking in a previous interview, Shyamalan detailed why he chose Bautista to anchor his new movie, citing his brief scene in Blade Runner 2049.

“I was really taken by what Denis [Villeneuve] and Dave did in that scene in Blade Runner,” Shyamalan told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. “He was still in a way that was powerful. There’s a type of stillness where you’re not doing nothing; you’re doing everything and you’re still. Your essence of what you’re thinking is coming off your body. I always tell actors that I can definitely shoot the back of you. If you watch the back of Heath Ledger at the beginning of The Dark Knight, the second I saw his back, I thought, ‘I’m seeing one of the greatest performances ever.’ I could see it just from the way he was standing. Every cell in your body will do what it’s supposed to do if you’re thinking something correctly. So don’t just be blank. You have to think it. “

Stay tuned for details on Knock at the Cabin before it hits theaters on February 3, 2023.