M. Night Shyamalan Says New Film Knock at the Cabin Is “Contained and Gigantic”

Over the course of his career, filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan has delivered audiences a variety of experiences featuring inventive, ambitious, and sometimes unsettling mythologies, but for his upcoming film Knock at the Cabin, the director teases that the intensity of the experience is much more contained than previous efforts. Given that recent stories like the film Old and TV series Servant have both focused on characters experiencing unsettling events, his upcoming film falls more in line with the tone of those journeys, while also harkening back to his work on the alien-invasion film Signs. Season 3 of Servant premieres on Apple TV+ on January 21, 2022.

“I will tell you this: strangely, it was the fastest script I’ve ever written. Signs would have had that title prior to Knock at the Cabin,” Shyamalan shared with ComicBook.com while promoting Servant. “I probably think, in terms of both of them, that they have this movement, this event, that causes me to write it really fast. Hopefully, audiences will feel that when they come to see it. It is definitely in the wheelhouse of the things you’re seeing from me now, especially with Servant, this contained and gigantic event that’s occurring.”

In the decades since making waves in the horror world with 1999’s The Sixth Sense, the filmmaker has taken extended respites from making movies, but merely months after Old landed in theaters, Shyamalan confirmed on social media that he was already moving forward on his next film.

As we wait for updates on the new film, we can check out the next season of Servant, which has already been renewed for a fourth and final season.

In Season 3 of Servant, “Three months after we leave the Turner household in Season 2, things appear to be back to normal. Dorothy and Sean dote on Jericho, Julian has a new girlfriend, and Leanne has moved back into the brownstone. With the threat of the cult looming and suspicious visitors staked out in a nearby park, Leanne does everything she can to feel secure — ultimately causing more chaos for the Turner family. As Sean starts trusting in Leanne’s power, Dorothy feels increasingly threatened and worries for Jericho’s safety. While the Turners struggle to keep their family whole, they must come to terms with the costs of Jericho’s return. Be careful what you wish for.”

Stay tuned for details on Knock at the Cabin. Season 3 of Servant premieres on Apple TV+ on January 21, 2022.

