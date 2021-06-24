The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs Renewed for Season 4 by Shudder

✖

Three years after Shudder debuted what was meant to be a send-off to horror host Joe Bob Briggs, the streaming service confirms that fans are just as passionate about his wit and wisdom as ever, revealing that a fourth season of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs has been ordered. The third season of the weekly series concluded just last week, and while Season 4 won't be debuting until sometime in 2022, we can likely expect to see a few holiday specials hosted by Briggs in the coming months, having previously delivered audiences Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas-themed specials and double features.

“I'm extremely excited to do another season of The Last Drive-In, especially since the family we've built up around the show keeps growing. In all my years of writing and performing, I've never felt so close to an audience. It's like having friends in every town who really mean it when they say, ‘Stop by’!,” Joe Bob Briggs shared in a statement.

“The Last Drive-In is unlike any other show on TV or streaming, where fans watch together for five hours every Friday night to see what movies Joe Bob Briggs will be showing and hear what he, Darcy, and their special guests will have to say about them. We’re thrilled to bring The Last Drive-In back for another season and can’t wait to see what movies and guests Joe Bob will come up with next,” Shudder General Manager Craig Engler added.

On The Last Drive-In, Briggs, the world’s foremost drive-in movie critic hosts eclectic horror movie double features, talking about their merits, histories, and significance to genre cinema. The recently concluded third season featured new, in-depth interviews with film icons Bruce Campbell, Jeffrey Combs, Eli Roth, and Roger Corman, among others. Shudder and Briggs first teamed up in July 2018, for the 24-hour marathon intended to be Briggs’ final farewell to televised movie hosting. After the special turned out to be an unprecedented hit, Shudder brought The Last Drive-In back as a weekly series and for multiple holiday specials.

Much to the relief of fans, even with social-distancing protocols being enacted last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Briggs and company managed to find ways to deliver both a new season and various specials while adhering to those protocols, with Season 4 likely allowing special guests to join Briggs in the studio.

Stay tuned for details on the future of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs.

