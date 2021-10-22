Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho Releases Official Poster

✖

Edgar Wright fans were given a number of exciting reveals this week, as we not only witnessed the first teaser trailer for his twisted new thriller Last Night in Soho, but the film's first poster was unveiled as well. The teaser itself was filled with compelling and mysterious images, though it was devoid of any dialogue, allowing the visuals to tell the story and keeping audiences guessing, with the film's poster also embracing that ambiguity while highlighting the twisted nature of the narrative's central figures. Check out the poster for Last Night in Soho below before the film lands in theaters on October 22nd.

The film is described, "Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller about a young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences…"

As seen in the teaser, Thomasin McKenzie's character inexplicably travels from one era to another, leading a dual life as both herself and as a singer, played by Anya Taylor-Joy. Wright previously described how it was a stroll through the neighborhood and reflection on its storied history that inspired the narrative.

(Photo: Focus Features)

“The idea for the movie is the result of 25 years of living and working in Soho,” the filmmaker detailed to Total Film. “I spent so much time looking at the architecture, thinking, ‘What have these walls seen?’ And walking the streets late at night. Soho’s become a lot more gentrified, but it still has that darkness just under the surface. It’s one of those places where you only need to stand still for 60 seconds for something strange or magical or weird or dark to happen.”

As evidenced by the first teaser, the film looks to be blending a number of different influences to create a wholly unique and perplexing experience.

“It’s genuinely something I’ve never seen before,” McKenzie shared with Empire Magazine earlier this month. “Very unique. I love things where you’re reading a script, and you know where it’s going, and then it just goes in a completely different direction.”

The actor also teased that her ability to experience events in multiple eras is based on a supernatural ability she possesses.

“She’s almost got kind of a sixth sense,” McKenzie admitted. “She can feel things that are on another level that most people can’t see or feel.”

Stay tuned for details on Last Night in Soho before it hits theaters on October 22nd.

