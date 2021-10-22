New Look at Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho Released

✖

Fans have been waiting to see a new movie from filmmaker Edgar Wright virtually ever since his last film, 2017's Baby Driver, landed in theaters, and with his upcoming effort Last Night in Soho having earned a number of release date delays, we're left to devour any new update about the project we can get, with Empire Magazine revealing a new photo of Thomasin McKenzie from the new endeavor. Unfortunately, the photo leaves us with just as many questions about the effort as we had previously, with this new tease merely giving a glimpse at the look of the film. Check out the photo below and see Last Night in Soho on October 22nd.

“It’s genuinely something I’ve never seen before,” McKenzie shared about the new film. “Very unique. I love things where you’re reading a script, and you know where it’s going, and then it just goes in a completely different direction.”

Wright has previously teased that the film would unfold in different eras, with McKenzie hinting that her character might have some otherworldly abilities.

(Photo: Empire Magazine/Universal Pictures)

“She’s almost got kind of a sixth sense,” the actress admitted. “She can feel things that are on another level that most people can’t see or feel.”

The film has previously been described, "In 2019, Eloise (McKenzie), a young woman from the country, arrives in London to pursue her passion for fashion design. Things don’t go great. Meanwhile, in 1965, singer Sandy (Anya Taylor-Joy) similarly discovers that the big city’s supposedly gold-paved streets are riven with cracks that can swallow you whole."

The concept of a horror story spanning generations was inspired by his own experiences in that locale.

“The idea for the movie is the result of 25 years of living and working in Soho,” the filmmaker detailed to Total Film. “I spent so much time looking at the architecture, thinking, ‘What have these walls seen?’ And walking the streets late at night. Soho’s become a lot more gentrified, but it still has that darkness just under the surface. It’s one of those places where you only need to stand still for 60 seconds for something strange or magical or weird or dark to happen.”

Stay tuned for details on Last Night in Soho before it hits theaters on October 22nd.

