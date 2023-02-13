Laurence Fishburne and Emma Roberts to Star in Sci-Fi Thriller The Astronaut

Prime Video announced last year that actor Emma Roberts would be starring in the romantic comedy Space Cadet in which she plays an unlikely astronaut, though Deadline revealed today that the actor is once again embracing an otherworldly figure, as she'll be starring with Laurence Fishburne in the sci-fi thriller The Astronaut. Production on the genre picture is scheduled to start later this year, with A Quiet Place and The Purge producer Brad Fuller slated to be producing the film, which will be written and directed by Jess Varley. Stay tuned for details on The Astronaut as they are released.

The outlet details that "Roberts will play astronaut Sam Walker who is found miraculously alive in a punctured capsule floating deep off the coast of the Atlantic Ocean. General William Harris (Fishburne) arranges for her to be placed under intense NASA surveillance in a high-security house for rehabilitation and medical testing. When disturbing occurrences begin happening around the property, Walker fears something extraterrestrial has followed her back to Earth."

"This story is very close to my heart and I'm profoundly grateful it's resonated with such an immensely accomplished team of creatives. I couldn't be more excited for audiences to fasten their seatbelts and go on this thrilling ride with us!" writer/director Varley shared.

Fuller added, "I was inspired by Jess' vision and handle on the material and I'm thrilled to be working with her."

"We are delighted to be working with such talented actors as Emma Roberts and Laurence Fishburne. They are phenomenal performers and a huge draw for international audiences and buyers alike," distributor Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser expressed. Highland COO Delphine Perrier continued, "We are thrilled to also be working with producer Brad Fuller who continues to be a guiding force behind some of today's most successful genre films."

Roberts' other stint as an astronaut will be a bit more lighthearted and is expected to debut on Prime Video later this year.

Space Cadet follows Florida party girl Rex (Roberts), who turns out to be the only hope for the NASA space program after a fluke puts her in training with other candidates who may have better resumes, but don't have her smarts, heart, and nerve.

