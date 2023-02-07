Madame Web Star Emma Roberts Teases Details of Her Character in Spider-Man Spinoff

The upcoming Madame Web film has largely been shrouded in secrecy, with fans left to merely speculate about the plot of the Spider-Man spinoff and what characters each member of the cast will be playing, but according to star Emma Roberts, she won't be playing a superhero, at least not in the capacity that audiences might be expecting. Based on her limited comments about the role, it's worth noting that she could still be playing a superhero, but the actor revealed that she won't have supernatural abilities in the ways you might expect from the franchise. Madame Web is currently slated to land in theaters on February 16, 2024.

"What I can tell you is I'm not a superhero," Roberts confirmed with the Shut Up Evan podcast. "Some people may think she's a superhero but not ... Like I don't have supernatural powers. So I can tell you that."

With Roberts saying she isn't a superhero, then clarifying not a superhero with supernatural powers, it would seem like her character's motivations fall more in the heroic realm than being villainous, as the emphasis was more on her abilities than on her heroism. Given that we still have a year to wait until the project lands in theaters and that we have yet to see any official looks at movie, Roberts is staying tight-lipped about revealing any concrete details about the spinoff.

Earlier this year, Roberts herself even expressed how surprised she was by the opportunity and the unexpected nature of joining such a massive franchise.

"I thought it was very unexpected. It's so funny, one day you're just walking around your house, and then you get a phone call that they want to meet you for a Marvel movie," Roberts recalled to Collider. "It was so weird because I remember being like, 'What's the audition process? What do I have to do?' And then I talked to the director, and I was in Boston a couple [of] weeks later filming, and we had a lot of fun on it. It's obviously such an amazing cast, and it's such a unique take on a Marvel movie. So I'm really excited for people to see it because I think it's going to be very unexpected, how they tell the story."

