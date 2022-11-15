Emma Roberts in Space Cadet First Look Released by Prime Video

While Emma Roberts fans might be most looking forward to seeing her jump into the world of big-budget blockbusters with the Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web, that's not the only project she has on the horizon, as she'll also be starring in the Prime Video romantic comedy Space Cadet, which has just released its first photo. This is only the latest rom-com on Roberts' resume, having also recently starred in Netflix's Holidate and this year's About Fate. Space Cadet doesn't currently have a release date and is expected to be debuting exclusively on Prime Video.

Space Cadet follows Florida party girl Rex (Roberts), who turns out to be the only hope for the NASA space program after a fluke puts her in training with other candidates who may have better resumes, but don't have her smarts, heart, and nerve.

The film also stars Poppy Liu (Hacks), Gabrielle Union (The Inspection), Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy), Colombian pop star Sebastián Yatra, David Foley (The Kids in the Hall), and Desi Lydic (Awkward). Additional stars include Kuhoo Verma (Plan B), Yasha Jackson (The Flight Attendant), Troy Iwata (Dash & Lily), Andrew Call (Z: The Beginning of Everything), and Josephine Huang.

(Photo: Prime Video)

Space Cadet was directed by Liz W. Garcia from their own original screenplay.

Following breakout roles as a young actor with projects like Aquamarine, Hotel for Dogs, and We're the Millers, Roberts eventually found a home in the world of horror, starring in Scream 4, The Blackcoat's Daughter, and becoming a recurring performer in Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story series. The upcoming Madame Web marks a new venture for the performer, who previously shared her excitement about joining the impressive ensemble.

"I can tell you that I'm in L.A. right now, but I'm going back to shoot a few more scenes soon, so we'll just have to see," Roberts teased to Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. "I have to say, I was so excited to get to join the cast. I love Dakota Johnson. I love Sydney Sweeney. It's a really, really unique cast and story, so I'm really excited. It's been really fun to work with everyone. I can't wait for everyone to see it, for real, because it's so cool."

Stay tuned for updates on Space Cadet. Madame Web is currently slated to hit theaters on February 16, 2024.

