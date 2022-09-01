Madame Web Star Emma Roberts Teases Mysterious Spider-Man Spinoff Film

Madame Web is now in principal photography, soon set to further explore Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters. The Spider-Man spin-off features a star-studded ensemble including Emma Roberts, who says it's been the time of her life acting alongside the likes of Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney.

"I can tell you that I'm in L.A. right now, but I'm going back to shoot a few more scenes soon, so we'll just have to see," Roberts teased in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I have to say, I was so excited to get to join the cast. I love Dakota Johnson. I love Sydney Sweeney. It's a really, really unique cast and story, so I'm really excited. It's been really fun to work with everyone. I can't wait for everyone to see it, for real, because it's so cool.

Little is known about the film other than the A-listers that are set to appear. The includes Parks and Rec alumnus Adam Scott, who couldn't wait to get involved in the land of superheroes.

"I was really into comics as a kid. I actually grew up in Santa Cruz, California, where they shot Lost Boys. And the comic book store in Lost Boys was the comic book store that I would go to just about every day to... Get all my latest comic books," Scott told SiriusXM's Jess Cagle earlier this month. "And my next-door neighbor owned it, Joe Ferrara, who, and, and so I would go in there every day and he would have the latest comics that I was interested in. And I got to visit the set of Lost Boys and meet Joel Schumacher. And I stood outside the Coreys' trailers and got to see them walk to and from the set. And I was like 12 years old anyway. So yeah... I was a big comic book nerd."

Madame Web is currently set for release on October 6, 2023.

What other Spidey-family characters would you like to see get their own movie? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!