Spider-Man Spinoff Madame Web Adds Emma Roberts

As if the upcoming Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web didn't already earn enough excitement with first reports of Dakota Johnson starring in the adventure, the impressive cast continues to grow as Deadline reports today that American Horror Story star Emma Roberts has joined the project in an unconfirmed role. Also joining Johnson and Roberts in the project are Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, and Tahar Rahim, with S.J. Clarkson directing from a script by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. The new film will likely be heading into production shortly, as it currently touts a July 7, 2023 release date.

Details about Madame Web are relatively limited, with a previous report claiming the film "will be an origin story of the clairvoyant, whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world."

Other spinoffs from the Spider-Man franchise include two Venom films and this year's Morbius. Aaron Taylor-Johnson will star in the upcoming spinoff Kraven the Hunter, so as the roster of stars joining Spider-Man spinoffs grows, fans wonder what that could mean for the series' future. Given that Spider-Man actor Tom Holland appeared in specific productions that overlapped with the proper Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony executive Sanford Panitch previously hinted that there are plans to feature Holland in upcoming adventures.

"There actually is a plan," Panitch said previously. "I think now maybe it's getting a little more clear for people where we're headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed… The great thing is we have this very excellent relationship with Kevin [Feige]. There's an incredible sandbox there to play with. We want those MCU movies to be absolutely huge, because that's great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think that's the same thing on their side. But we have a great relationship. There's lots of opportunities, I think, that are going to happen."

Given that each of the confirmed stars already has a built-in following that often speculates about possible superhero roles they could potentially play, there will surely be tremendous excitement when viewers discover which potentially iconic Spider-Man roles they'll be taking on.

Stay tuned for details on Madame Web before it lands in theaters on July 7, 2023.

Are you excited to see Roberts in the film? Let us know in the comments!