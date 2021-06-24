New Lisey's Story Clip Traps You in the Boo'ya Moon (Exclusive)

The works of Stephen King are known for the ways in which they can effortlessly navigate grounded and compelling drama with otherworldly and unsettling elements, with a new clip from this week's episode of the Apple TV+ adaptation of Lisey's Story demonstrating both such elements. As if the concept of the story wasn't already mystical enough, these supernatural worlds were wonderfully realized thanks to the directorial eye of Pablo Larraín, who manages to evoke a sense of unease while not delivering abject terror. Check out the exclusive clip from Episode 5 of Lisey's Story, which debuts on Apple TV+ this Friday.

Lisey’s Story is a deeply personal, pensive thriller that follows Lisey Landon (played by Julianne Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (played by Clive Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind. Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, Ron Cephas Jones, and Sung Kang also star alongside Moore and Owen.

While Larraín's vision for the series adds a new element to the source material to make it even more visionary, part of what makes this adaptation so fulfilling for Stephen King fans is that the author himself was the one to write the scripts for the adaptation, the first time he's taken on such duties.

"Lisey's Story is my favorite. It always has been. At its core, this is a love story. It's a story of a woman's courage, who would do almost anything to save her husband's life and sanity," King previously expressed of the undertaking. "Lisey is a different thing for me. It's very close to my heart. I had pneumonia around the year 2000 and came really close to stepping out. When I came home from the hospital, my wife had cleaned out my study, and I thought to myself, 'I've died. I'm a ghost.' And the idea for Lisey's Story came from that, particularly the idea that writers, when they make things up, they go to a different world."

