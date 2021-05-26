Lisey's Story: Stephen King Reveals Why He Adapted His Own Novel in New Featurette

Virtually ever since Stephen King started publishing stories, his tales of terror have been brought to life for movies and TV, with the author himself having also written his own original live-action projects, but Apple TV+'s Lisey's Story marks a new project for King, as he is personally adapting his own 2006 novel for the eight-episode series. In a new featurette for the project, King explains what made the story so personal and why he felt like he wanted to be the one to help bring the project to life. Check out the featurette above and watch the premiere of Lisey's Story on June 4th on Apple TV+.

Featuring both clips from the series and interviews with Stephen himself, J.J. Abrams, Julianne Moore, Clive Owen, and Pablo Larrain, this video explores the process Stephen underwent to adapt his own best-selling work for the first time and bring Lisey's Story to life. He chats about how this is his most personal work, drawn from the unique bond he has with his own wife, and why it was important to take the reigns on this project.

Lisey’s Story is a deeply personal, pensive thriller that follows Lisey Landon (played by Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (played by Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind. Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, Ron Cephas Jones, and Sung Kang also star alongside Moore and Owen.

In the years since the book has been published, King has been open about how the direct inspiration for the journey was his own life and marriage to wife Tabitha.

"Lisey's Story is my favorite. It always has been. At its core, this is a love story. It's a story of a woman's courage, who would do almost anything to save her husband's life and sanity," King shared. "Lisey is a different thing for me. It's very close to my heart. I had pneumonia around the year 2000 and came really close to stepping out. When I came home from the hospital, my wife had cleaned out my study, and I thought to myself, 'I've died. I'm a ghost.' And the idea for Lisey's Story came from that, particularly the idea that writers, when they make things up, they go to a different world."

Check out the premiere of Lisey's Story on Apple TV+ on June 4th.

