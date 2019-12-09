Stephen King’s Lisey’s Story Adaptation Adds Fast & Furious Star

Actor Sung Kang, who earned a passionate following thanks to his appearances in the Fast and the Furious franchise, is the latest to join the adaptation of Stephen King‘s Lisey’s Story, which is headed to Apple TV+, per Variety. The actor debuted in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and, despite the film being devoid of the series’ major stars, led to him becoming a core member of the ensemble, reprising his role of Han Lue in Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6. Sadly, his character was killed in that sixth film, leading to the “Justice for Han” movement from a subset of fans who are frustrated that his killer, Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw, has been enlisted as an ally to the main characters.

The outlet notes that Kang will play “Officer Dan Beckman, a police officer assigned to watch Lisey’s house.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stephen King’s website describes the story, “Two years after her husband’s death, Lisey Landon decides it’s time to go through his office to clear out his papers. Scott Landon was a bestselling novelist and Lisey has been besieged by people wanting to buy any of his unpublished work but she is determined not to let that happen. As she begins the process of cleaning, she is contacted by an unsavory character who claims that if she does not turn over the papers, he will make her suffer the consequences. Finding strength she did not know she had and never used during their marriage, Lisey refuses, and true to his word, ‘Zack McCool’ begins to stalk her. Lisey begins to remember strange events from her marriage that she had suppressed and finds clues that may help save her life.”

King himself will be writing all eight episodes of the series, likely due to the excitement he has regularly expressed at seeing the story adapted.

“Lisey’s Story is my favorite of the books and I would love to see that done, especially now that there’s a kind of openness on the streaming services on TV and even the cable networks,” King shared with Variety in 2017. “There’s more freedom to do stuff now and when you do a movie from a book, there’s this thing that I call the sitting on a suitcase syndrome.”

He added, “That is where you try to pack in all the clothes at once and the suitcase won’t close, so you just sit on it until it latches. And sometimes when it comes down on the baggage carousel, it busts open and your dirty laundry is everywhere. So it’s tough to take a book that is fully textured and has all the wheels turning and do it in two hours and 10 minutes. But as a TV show you have 10 hours, there’s always the possibility of doing something like The Handmaid’s Tale, which is extraordinary.”

Kang joins the previously-announced Julianne Moore, Clive Owen, Joan Allen, and Dane DeHaan.

Stay tuned for details on Lisey’s Story.

Are you excited to see this adaptation come together? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!