Living with Chucky Trailer Dissects the Killer Doll Franchise

Cinedigm and Bloody Disgusting have released the first trailer for the upcoming horror documentary Living With Chucky, a new film that digs into the thirty-year slasher franchise. Written and directed by Kyra Elise Gardner, daughter of legendary special effects artist Tony Gardner (who puppeteered Chucky in several of the movies), the film will explore the roots and legacy of the horror series while interviewing a lot of the key creative figures that have been around since the beginning. Interviews in the film will include franchise creator Don Mancini, franchise producer David Kirschner, plus stars Alex Vincent, Billy Boyd, Christine Elise McCarthy, John Waters, Jennifer Tilly, Fiona Dourif, and naturally, her dad, Brad Dourif. The film will premiere on horror streaming service SCREAMBOX and on all major digital platforms on April 4 in the US and Canada.

The official description for the doc reads as follows: "Living with Chucky takes an in depth look at the groundbreaking Child's Play franchise from the perspective of a filmmaker who grew up within it. Featuring interviews with cast and crew such as Brad Dourif, Jennifer Tilly, Alex Vincent, creator Don Mancini, and much more, this personal film recounts the dedication, creativity and sacrifice that went into making the franchise and its long-lasting impact on the horror community. Storming into pop culture in the late 1980s, the three-foot menace known as Chucky, proved that Child's Play was anything but. The horror film went on to spawn six sequels, a television series, a reboot, comic books, a video game and merchandise."

As fans are well aware, the Chucky franchise still continues to day with its successful SYFY/USA Network TV series. Recently renewed for its third season earlier this year, the franchise has been bringing back the same characters and actors to reprise their roles for the better part of three decades, with the potential for even more of them to return in the new season.

"I feel incredibly excited and grateful," Mancini previously told USA Insider. "I mean, as a lifelong horror fan, it was a dream to create a character, a horror character, that would be embraced to the extent that [Chucky] has. So it thrills me. The older I get, the more grateful I feel about it and the more I know how lucky I am to be in that position... of still being able to steer the character is lucky, you know? So I don't take it for granted. I'm as big a fan of 'Chucky' as anyone and as big a Brad Dourif fan, as big a Jennifer Tilley fan, it's fun for me to be able to help create this material for them to keep doing their thing."