Chucky Releases Streaming Yule Log for Child's Play Fans

This weekend will see various homes around the world engaging in holiday festivities, some of which will turn their TVs to streaming yule logs of various types, but for horror fans out there, SYFY's Chucky has the perfect way to get in the spirit of the season with a YouTube stream featuring the beloved doll. A majority of the 70-minute video features Chucky sitting by a warm fire and drinking hot chocolate, though there are clips from the TV series, quips, and various other Easter eggs scattered throughout. Season 2 of the series wrapped up last month and, while a Season 3 has yet to be confirmed, Chucky continues to grow its following.

Chucky is a continuation of the iconic film franchise chronicling the murderous escapades of the notorious killer doll. In the TV series, Chucky crosses paths with archenemies, old allies, and new prey, as he seeks to inspire fear and mayhem wherever he goes. After his diabolical plan to invade America's children's hospitals was foiled in Season 1, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy. Meanwhile, can "Jevon" make it as a couple in the face of adversity at their new Catholic school, not to mention a brand-new onslaught of terror from the demon doll?

One of the most compelling components of Chucky is that it comes from the mind of filmmaker Don Mancini, who has written every installment in the Child's Play series dating back to the debut film in 1988. Though the 2019 reboot was a revival in name only and had no contributions from Mancini, that film's disappointments only reiterated the power of the filmmaker's contributions, as his TV series has proven a bigger success than that cinematic reinterpretation.

Throughout the history of the Child's Play franchise, Mancini has teased his desire to see Chucky collide with A Nightmare on Elm Street's Freddy Krueger, with the creator teasing a horror crossover could be more likely than ever.

"You probably read or heard about how I've always wanted to do a Freddy versus Chucky crossover. I think that would be really fun," Mancini confirmed with ComicBook.com earlier this year. "But now that we're doing well in this different medium at Universal, there are other Universal-owned monsters that theoretically could be at our disposal. So, it's something that we do talk about. I'll put it that way ... I won't say too much about it, but stay tuned. It's definitely an interest of mine, as well."

Stay tuned for details on the future of Chucky.

