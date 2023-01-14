Chucky Series Gets New Streaming Home

While Chucky fans remain on the edge of their seats about the potential for a third season of the hit series, the show has now found a new home for streaming. The first season of the series remains available on Peacock, but as of this week the horror-centric service Shudder is now also streaming Chucky season one. Chucky's second season has yet to become available for streaming despite its season finale airing back in November. Fans have been eager to hear if the show will return for a third season ever since, especially after the series concluded its run with yet another cliffhanger ending.

Speaking in a previous interview with ComicBook.com, series creator Don Mancini spoke about how he chose to end the second season of the show and that thankfully because of hte structure of the entire franchise the story could pick-up elsewhere in case of cancellation.

"If we don't get a pickup, I can continue the story in a movie," Mancini revealed. "And it's an interesting cliffhanger that we've left things on because now those kids are much more front footed than they've ever been before with regard to what they need to do to deal with Chucky. Now Caroline has gone off with Tiffany. Now, they're confiding in Miss Fairchild...Now they're more in the category of Kyle and Andy. They know the truth about Chucky. They have to be more on the offensive now than they've ever been going into the future. I just thought that was a fun new place to bring them to."

Another exciting element about the future of Chucky is that Don Mancini also confirmed talks for a crossover are actively happening. Though he wouldn't confirm what specific property he may have his eye on, the series showrunner revealed that he's had active discussions with Universal about Chucky meeting someone in their stable of horror characters.

Where to watch Chucky season 2?

Currently the only way to watch the season 2 episodes of Chucky at no additional cost is with a cable subscription, the series previously aired new episodes on USA Network and SYFY. After the first season of the show premiered however it very quickly made its way onto the Peacock streaming service, where it remains, but Chucky season 2 has yet to follow suit. The full season and individual episodes can be purchased from various online outlets however like Amazon, Vudu, etc.