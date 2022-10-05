The Guest Star Admits There Has Been "Slight Chatter" About Sequel Moving Forward

For the better part of a decade, whenever anyone involved with making 2014's The Guest is promoting a new genre film, they are eventually asked about whether the cult classic could ever get a follow-up, with Maika Monroe recently offering a cryptic tease about the endeavor. Earlier this year, writer Simon Barrett and director Adam Wingard released The Guest 2 as a soundtrack compilation, with the excitement around that release igniting their creative exploration of a more authentic sequel. Monroe claims there has since been "slight chatter" regarding the exploration of that project, though intentionally stayed cryptic about the specifics. Monroe can next be seen in Significant Other, which debuts on Paramount+ on October 7th.

When asked by ComicBook.com if there have been any recent talks about a sequel, Monroe teased, "There has been some slight chatter of perhaps a sequel to something. And we'll just have to wait and see what happens, really. That's all I'll say about that."

In the original film, David (Dan Stevens) shows up at a family's home claiming he was close friends with their son who died in the military, only for his bizarre behavior to cause them to question who this "guest" really was. The mystery leads to deadly consequences, with the final moments showing that, despite Anna (Monroe) thinking she had killed David, he might have escaped death yet again.

The Guest wasn't a major financial success upon initial release, though its availability on various streaming services has seen it earn a passionate following. With each passing year, it seems fans are more and more desperate for a continuation of this world, with Barrett and Wingard seemingly more open to it now than ever.

"It's really pushed me and Simon into a creative headspace. We're talking about developing a potential sequel as a real project," Wingard shared with Empire Magazine this past May when discussing the development of the sequel soundtrack, while noting that star Dan Stevens "would love to do it."

Significant Other follows a young couple (Maika Monroe & Jake Lacy) who take a remote backpacking trip through the Pacific Northwest, but things take a dark turn when they realize they may not be alone.

Stay tuned for potential updates on The Guest sequel. Significant Other premieres on Paramount+ on October 7th.

