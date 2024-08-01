Longlegs Offering Free Tickets to Viewers With Birthdays on the 14th of Any Month

In the horror movie Longlegs, the titular killer targets victims who have birthdays on the 14th of a month, and in honor of the killer’s motivation, NEON and Atom Films are partnering to offer free tickets to any fans whose birthday happens to fall on the ominous date. The deal is only available for a limited time and tickets will only be available for screenings this weekend, but whether you’ve already seen the movie and want to go back to unpack its many mysteries or haven’t had the chance to check it out, you’ll want to head to the Atom Tickets website to take advantage of the deal.

Per press release, “Following its record-breaking theatrical opening, NEON invites all those born on the 14th of any month to redeem free tickets to see Osgood Perkins’ terrifying horror sensation, Longlegs, using a special limited-time supply promo code exclusively with Atom Tickets. From August 1st to August 4th, fans born on the 14th of any month can head to Atom and follow the instructions for their promo code to secure one free ticket per customer, while supplies last. This exclusive offer is available for any showtime of Longlegs during these dates.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Longlegs, which has been called one of the ‘scariest films of the year,’ is written and directed by Perkins (The Monkey, The Blackcoat’s Daughter), and stars Maika Monroe (It Follows, They Follow), Blair Underwood, Alicia Witt, and Nicolas Cage.

“In pursuit of a serial killer, an FBI agent uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to end his terrifying killing spree.

“The Longlegs campaign had garnered intrigue since the first cryptic teasers were launched earlier this year. The campaign continued to build with multiple mysterious teaser trailers, posters and cipher messages in local newspapers. At the end of June, a billboard popped up in Los Angeles with a phone number, that, when dialed, the caller hears an unnerving message from Longlegs, played by Nicolas Cage.The phone number received over 250,000 calls across the globe in the first 48 hours of being posted.

“Longlegs has earned over $58.6M since its historic opening on July 12th and has surpassed Parasite to become NEON’s highest grossing film of all time.Longlegs is the top grossing R-rated horror film of 2024, and in its third week of release has become the highest grossing indie horror film of the last ten years.”

You can head to the Atom Tickets website to take advantage of the Longlegs deal.

Will you be checking out the movie? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!