New Longlegs Promo Spotlights Creepy Hidden Imagery

On the surface, NEON’s Longlegs is a creepy story about the hunt for the titular serial killer, but now that audiences have been able to experience the terror for themselves, the story has revealed that there’s many more layers to the unsettling experience. With the film confirming how Satan has been lurking in the shadows and pulling the strings of some of the characters, a new promo for the film spotlights just how often the frightening figure has been lurking in the shadows, which will inspire audiences to return to subsequent viewings and gaze even further into the shadowy corners of each scene to see what they can find. You can check out the promo below and see Longlegs in theaters now.

Longlegs is described, “FBI Agent Lee Harker (Maika Monroe) is a gifted new recruit assigned to the unsolved case of an elusive serial killer (Nicolas Cage). As the case takes complex turns, unearthing evidence of the occult, Harker discovers a personal connection to the merciless killer and must race against time to stop him before he claims the lives of another innocent family.”

Given the nature of the story, Perkins utilized multiple aspect ratios to distinguish between the past and the present, while also incorporating photographs, newspaper clippings, and the audio of phone calls to create an experience that felt more like a mixed-media presentation than a linear movie. One of the film’s editors Greg Ng previously explained how the film’s finale, in which all of the puzzle pieces are woven together, presented the filmmakers with a unique challenge.

“I think the most challenging part of the movie is the ending, because we are trying to climax the backstory of everything with what’s happening in the present and how much we can weave back Longlegs into all these things that are happening while filling in all the gaps and still at the same time not give too much information,” Ng explained to ComicBook.

“So at the end, we get the story of the mom and we get the story of what Longlegs is really doing, but that was a hard one to get to. I feel like it is also a strange … maybe a place for something that feels like, when I think of those moments after Lee comes to the house and finds her mom, I think of the prologue for The Lord of the Rings, very different, but there’s narration and story time,” the filmmaker explained. “But there’s a lot of times you get these moments of storytelling with narration at the beginning of the movie, not so much at the climax of the movie. I found that that was a very challenging section, but I think it’s very rewarding for that to come together.”

Longlegs is in theaters now.

