M3GAN Sequel Already Being Considered by Universal

M3GAN is an upcoming horror-thriller from Blumhouse that became an instant hit on social media after the first footage was released. Horror fans can't wait to see the movie, so it's no surprise there's already been talks of a sequel. The upcoming film was written by Malignant scribe Akela Cooper and follows a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion. Unsurprisingly, her creation will have unimaginable consequences. A recent article from the The New York Times revealed Blumhouse is merging with James Wan's Atomic Monster, and it teased the future of M3GAN.

"It was actually Mr. Wan who got the ball rolling on M3GAN," the article reads. "Atomic Monster first pitched the idea to Warner Bros. executives, who passed, in part because Warner already has the Annabelle evil doll series. Mr. Wan then brought the project to Mr. [Jason] Blum, who pounced. Universal is so pleased with how M3GAN turned out that it is already talking about a M3GAN sequel. TikTok posts tagged #M3GAN have been viewed 300 million times since the trailer was released a month ago."

When Is M3GAN Being Released?

The highly-anticipated M3GAN is finally coming to theaters on January 6th, 2023. Currently, it looks like the movie will be a theatrical exclusive, meaning you'll have to wait a bit to watch it at home. Universal Pictures previously made a deal with exhibitors that would provide shorter windows of exclusivity depending on the success of a movie, but they've also switched their plans and had some films premiere in theaters and while they stream on Peacock at the same time. You can read a description of M3GAN below:

M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out's Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to. When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House), Gemma's unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems -- a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.

