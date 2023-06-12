Melissa McCarthy Volunteers for Ma Sequel

For at least a period of time heading toward its release, the horror film Ma was capturing the public's attention, and even if the critical and financial reception of the 2019 horror film didn't immediately inspire a sequel, Melissa McCarthy is open to carrying on the torch of the franchise with a follow-up. The actor confirmed that her interest in such a project is entirely related to her love of Ma star Octavia Spencer, so any project that has even a tangential connection to Spencer is one she would be happy to take part in. No official reports of the film getting a follow-up have been revealed since it landed in theaters.

"I would do anything with Octavia, for Octavia, in the ballpark of Octavia, if there's a picture of Octavia in the background at one point in the script -- I would do anything for that glorious woman," McCarthy confirmed with Entertainment Weekly when asked if she would "avenge" Ma's death for a possible sequel.

In the movie, Spencer's "Ma" offers young teens a safe place to drink, though this is all part of an elaborate plot to get revenge against the teens who bullied her when she was younger. While the film ends with the implied death of Ma, it isn't outright confirmed, leaving the possibility open for her to return.

Even if no official plans have been released about a Ma sequel, director Tate Taylor has offered a possible path a second installment could explore.

"I don't think we thought Ma was going to have this afterlife as this cult thing, and I think it's worth discussing [a sequel]," Taylor shared with Entertainment Weekly back in 2021. "I know Octavia would do it, that's why I purposely left her death ambiguous! My idea is that she's moved to another town, and she has open houses in another city and kills people in the open house. I think she'd be a real estate agent in the Pacific Northwest, and just murder white people looking at McMansions. That's as far as I've gotten!"

If a story like this ends up being what is embraced for a sequel, McCarthy's character wouldn't have to avenge Ma's death, but given her passionate support of Spencer, we wouldn't rule out a different type of appearance.

Stay tuned for the possible future of Ma.

