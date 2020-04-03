Octavia Spencer Finally Picked a Winner for the Ma Meme Contest

The time has finally come! After over a month’s wait, Octavia Spencer has chosen her favorite Ma meme. Back in February, the Academy Award winner took to Instagram to announce the start of her contest after the Internet started flooding her with hilarious Ma memes. While Ma wasn’t met with the best response, earning a 55% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 64% audience score, the film has garnered a bit of a cult following on social media. Earlier this year, people started taking other movie posters and cleverly inserting Spencer into the images while finding a way to fit “Ma” into the titles. After deliberating for quite some time, Spencer finally landed on “JuMAnji” as the winner.
“The winner of #MaMemes contest is Jumanji. The first runner up is Step Ma. Second runner up is Manions,” Spencer wrote on Instagram. You can see the winning poster in the post below:
The winner of #MaMemes contest is Jumanji. The first runner up is Step Ma. Second runner up is Manions.
Over the last month, Spencer has shared tons of Ma memes, and most of them are nothing short of hilarious. While we probably would have chosen “AquaMA” (which made the author of this post cackle), the winners are still super solid. You can check out some of the best Ma memes from Spencer’s Instagram account below…
Someone Call Stephen King
Our top 19 memes! View both posts and cast your vote. 👇🏽#MaMemes #HappyAprilFools @dantethepoet @mckaleym @giannivpaolo @coreyfogelmanis @princessdsilvs @shannonbakeman3 @missvalnoble @thepatrickgoudeau @kendra4peace @tiffanybrouwer @bitttyk my team and MA costars DM me your votes
Would Watch
Sorry guys this was supposed to be our nineteenth finalist. There were only 18 posted. Thanks everyone who made us laugh. The winning meme will receive two tickets to the premiere of THE WITCHES and a meet a greet. Travel is NOT included. Runners up will receive autographed memorabilia. #MaMemes Contest
Eat Your Heart Out, Jennifer Lawrence
The last batch for today! I am cracking up! What about you?👇🏽#MaMemesMonday #MaMemesContest #InTheMemeTime
The Fury Road Sequel We’ve Been Waiting For
You memers have inspired me. Let’s have a contest to find the BEST #Ma Meme out there. Rules: you can only use images From #MAmovie to cut and paste into existing posters of other films. To clarify, no images of me as any other character from any other film, or as myself, only as the character Ma. You must use the MA font in the meme as most have done beautifully in the ones thus far. What will you win? First prize is two tickets and a meet and greet at The Witches premiere or Self Made, as my guest. 2nd and 3rd place winners will receive: cast signed copies of The book, THE Shack, or a signed copy (by me) of the books Hidden Figures or The Help, and one of my personal chair backs (signed) from: Thunder Force, Black Or White, Green Book, The Shack, Madam CJ, Walker, or Truth Be Told. 👇🏽👉🏼Deadline AND the day to post will be April fools Day. Remember to TAG me to qualify! 👈🏽 My whole team will each have a vote! be clever and keep making us all laugh. Love you guys! Also TAG your friends who are great at making these or repost. Forgot to mention the ones I’ve already posted will be considered as well! #InTheMemeTime #MaMemeContest
This Is Ma!
Sebastian & Ma
Our Favorites
#mamemescontest #IntheMemeTime super hero Ma is becoming a mood. What do you think!👇🏽
Finally, The Finalists
Today we judge!! These are the finalists! Which is your fave? 👇🏽 #happyAprilFools #seePost2forfinal9
Which Ma meme is your favorite? Tell us in the comments!
Ma is now available to watch on HBO. You can also catch Spencer voicing The Manticore in Pixar’s Onward, which is officially available to watch on Disney+.