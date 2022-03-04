The Good Place Stars Reunite for “Cyberpunk Action-Romance” Podcast Marigold Breach

The NBC sitcom The Good Place was anchored by TV veterans like Kristen Bell and Ted Danson, but it also served as the breakout opportunity for lesser-known supporting stars like Jameela Jamil and Manny Jacinto, with the pair reuniting for an all-new and ambitious effort with the podcast series Marigold Breach. Much like the ambitious sitcom that helped launch their careers and made them sought-after stars, the new podcast series blends together a variety of elements to craft a compelling experience for audiences. Marigold Breach is set to launch on March 31st and the eight-episode series will launch new installments on a weekly basis.

Realm, the audio entertainment company behind #1 hit fiction podcast Outliers (narrated by Rory Culkin) today released the trailer for Marigold Breach, starring the voice talents of The Good Place co-stars Jameela Jamil (She-Hulk) and Manny Jacinto (Nine Perfect Strangers). Described as The Mandalorian meets Her, Marigold Breach takes listeners on a space adventure in which a soldier with no memory must rely on his AI implant to piece together the fragments of his past. The new eight-episode fiction podcast premieres March 31st with weekly releases on all podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Reuniting old friends has been such a fun element of working with Jameela and Manny on Marigold Breach,” Molly Barton, CEO and Co-founder of Realm, shared in a statement. “Their unique partnership echoes that of Lucan and Ven; hearing them bring these characters to life with such empathy and verve took my breath away.”

In Marigold Breach, Lucan (Jacinto) has crash-landed on a mysterious planet and only remembers his name, his rank, and that Ven (Jamil)—the wry AI implant speaking to him inside his mind—is the only thing keeping him alive.

As they search for answers about where they came from, they confront dangerous forces that threaten the safety of the planet’s civilians. But the most urgent threat of all lurks in the recesses of Lucan’s mind, kept hidden by Ven—if she were to reveal it, their relationship would change forever.

“The fast-paced action and mystery of Marigold Breach make for an incredibly compelling story, but the true heart of this project is in the unfolding relationship between partners, which is why I was thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Jameela again,” Jacinto shared.

Jamil added, “I hope listeners will be as riveted as I was when I first read Joel Dane’s script. Ven is as complex and fierce a character as they come; bringing her to life in audio is hopefully the first of many iterations this story will have.”

Marigold Breach is a Realm Original Production, created and written by Joel Dane (Cry Pilot trilogy). Produced by Diana M. Pho, Fred Greenhalgh, and Hayley Wagreich. Directed by Fred Greenhalgh. Executive produced by Molly Barton and Marci Wiseman, Jameela Jamil, and Manny Jacinto.

Marigold Breach premieres on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and at Realm.fm on March 31st.

Will you be checking out the series? Let us know in the comments below!