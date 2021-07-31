She-Hulk: Jameela Jamil Says the Disney+ Series Is "So Fun"

✖

Jameela Jamil is best known for playing Tahani Al-Jamil on The Good Place, but soon she'll be recognized as the primary antagonist on Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series, She-Hulk. The star is reportedly playing Titania, a frequent She-Hulk nemesis, opposite Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters. Jamil has been sharing updates about her time working on the Marvel series and revealed last week that she still has a few weeks left of filming. The star is clearly enjoying her time making the show. In fact, she took to Twitter yesterday to tease how fun the process has been.

"Man this show is SO fun. #Marvel I cannot believe I get to do this bloody job," Jamil tweeted. You can check out her post below:

Jamil previously tweeted a video that contained a TikTok, showing off some of the training she's been doing for her She-Hulk role. The video also featured a message from Jamil that read, "I can believe I get to say this but... Fighting my way through the MCU, coming to you in 2022!"

In addition to Maslany and Jamil, She-Hulk will feature the return of Mark Ruffalo as Hulk/Bruce Banner and Tim Roth as Abomination. The cast will also include Josh Segarra, Renne Elise Goldsberry, and Ginger Gonzaga in undisclosed roles. The show's episodes are being directed by both Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, from scripts by a writer's room led by Rick & Morty alumnus Jessica Gao.

Back in June, huge news came out of the She-Hulk set when actor Anais Almonte shared a photo featuring Ruffalo that has since been deleted. While the photo didn't appear to reveal any major spoilers about the upcoming Disney+ series, it did show Ruffalo in his motion-capture suit and provided the first look of him in the show.

She-Hulk has yet to get a release date from Disney+, but will likely premiere sometime in 2022. In the meantime, Marvel's 2021 line-up includes What If... premiering on Disney+ on August 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye on November 24th, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th. Ms. Marvel is also expected to be released sometime this year.