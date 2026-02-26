Sega Game Now Available for Free for Limited Time

A 2015 Sega game is now available for free, for some, for a limited time. The new free codes are being dished out by Sega via Prime Gaming, which means an Amazon Prime subscription is required to claim one of these new free codes. And these free codes are being distributed via the Epic Games Store, so they are limited to PC. This would be disappointing news for console users if the game were even available on console, but it is not.

More specifically, Amazon Prime subscribers via the Epic Games Store can — at some point starting today — claim Total War: Attilla for free. While an Amazon Prime subscription is required to access the free download, it is not required to retain it. Hypothetically, you could subscribe to it, grab it for free, along with 20 other PC games currently available for free, and then cancel the following month. Of course, if you are paying for an Amazon Prime subscription for Prime Gaming specifically, then these aren’t technically free games. However, the vast majority of 240 million subscribers don’t have Amazon Prime for Prime Gaming, which makes this essentially a freebie on top of what they are paying for.

For those unfamiliar with this title, Total War: Attila is a strategy game from developer Creative Assembly and publisher Sega. It was released on February 17, 2015, as the ninth game in the series. And it’s not the best installment in the series, but it’s far from the worst. It’s somewhere in the middle, as evidenced by its solid 80 on Metacritic.

There have been seven Total War games since Total War: Attila was released, some better, some worse. To this end, there are newer games in the series to play, but if you are a fan of this specific piece of history, Late Antiquity, and in particular, everything that happened as a result of the Migration Period between 300 and 800 AD, then this specific game is specifically for you.

Normally, the Sega strategy game runs at $44.99 on PC, so this deal represents a hefty amount of savings. Unfortunately, it does not include any of the game’s DLC. And the game received a hearty amount of DLC, with eight different releases. That said, other than the Age of Charlemagne Campaign Pack and The Last Roman Campaign Pack, most of it was fairly inconsequential.

