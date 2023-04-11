MaXXXine Behind-the-Scenes Pic Confirms Production Starting

After delivering audiences a double dose of terror with X and Pearl back in 2022, filmmaker Ti West and star Mia Goth are reuniting for a third film in the series, with A24 confirming that production on MaXXXine has officially kicked off by sharing a photo of the titular character's license plate. While we know that the upcoming film will take place roughly a decade after X, specifics of the plot are still relatively unknown, but if this picture is any indication, we can assume that Goth's surviving Maxine character has gained notoriety in the adult film industry. MaXXXine doesn't currently have a release date.

The A24 account shared the license plate photo and merely captioned the image, "Day 1."

MaXXXine is described, "The film follows Maxine (Goth), after the events of X, as the sole survivor who continues her journey towards fame setting out to make it as an actress in 1980s Los Angeles."

With X exploring a group of friends attempting to make an adult film, only to be killed off by the owners of the farm where they were filming, part of what made the project more compelling was that Goth played both Maxine and the elderly killer Pearl, thanks to impressive old-age makeup. West and Goth also developed the prequel film Pearl, exploring the younger days of the title character.

In addition to MaXXXine seeing Goth return as the title character, the sequel is set to star Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3), Moses Sumney (The Idol), Michelle Monaghan (Nanny), Bobby Cannavale (The Watcher), Lily Collins (Emily in Paris), Halsey (Americana), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), and Kevin Bacon (City on a Hill) in undisclosed roles.

Both X and Pearl were hits with horror audiences, going on to become two of the more acclaimed films on year-end lists. Goth previously recalled how, despite the accomplishments of those films, MaXXXine is shaping up to be even more impressive.

"It's the best script of the three by far. It's going be the best movie of the three," Goth shared with Variety earlier this year. "We're all so tight now. This is going to be our third movie we're working on together and everyone's coming back together, so it's bringing the band all back together again. We just have a shorthand with each other. We know how everybody works and we're all so excited. It's the biggest story of the three with the highest stakes and Maxine has gone through so much at this point. So when we find her in this new world, she's just a force to be reckoned with and she goes through some pretty wild adventures."

