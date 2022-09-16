Pearl: Horror Fans Cannot Stop Praising Mia Goth's Performance in X Prequel
Earlier this year, Ti West's X hit theatres and featured a big surprise in the end credits. The horror movie's final moments revealed that West also filmed a prequel starring Mia Goth. In X, Goth played both Maxine, the ambitious adult film actor, as well as Pearl, the murderous old woman who lived on the farm where a dirty movie was being filmed. In Pearl, Goth plays the younger version of the titular character, giving fans a glimpse at her troubled past. The prequel hit theatres this weekend, and horror fans cannot stop praising Goth's performance.
"I definitely think that the Pearl that we meet in Pearl is, definitely, she's a product of her environment and that's what's motivating her throughout the movie, really," Goth recently shared with ComicBook.com. "Had she grown up in a different time, possibly with different parents that were more supportive, encouraging, I don't believe that she would've gone down the route that she goes on and that's really what helped me empathize with her as a character, really. She's not just this cold-blooded killer. She's really just making the best of what she has."
You can check out some of the tweets praising Goth's performance in Pearl below...
Sawa Speaks
#pearlmovie is fucking glorious!! Ti West killed it. And Mia Goth… CHOPS!!! She’s the future. https://t.co/CvBUnW7MvS— devon sawa (@DevonESawa) September 16, 2022
"A Revelation"
#PearlMovie is Ti West’s best film… Mia Goth is a revelation… The Wizard of Oz meets Maniac… pic.twitter.com/MQCxFtqCBt— Jayson (@rangerjayfilm) September 17, 2022
Monologue Magic
Mia Goth has a 6 minute monologue in #PearlMovie that will absolutely blow your mind!
This was an Oscar worthy performance no doubt and the way Mia portrays Pearl’s shifting personality while still making the audience feel a sense of empathy for her struggles is brilliant! pic.twitter.com/0uARcQjePz— B29 Media @ TIFF22 (@B29Media) September 15, 2022
Queen Status
Mia Goth just earned her place as a titan with an all-time greatest performance in horror. She deserves major award recognition for that end credits sequence alone. Holy moly. #PearlMovie pic.twitter.com/csEq2JGYmZ— Bee, Killer Queen 🐝 (@_beethescott) September 16, 2022
Listen Up, Academy
There’s a scene in #PearlMovie where Mia Goth might give THE performance of the entire year. The scene, on its own, will be something that future generation will study and aspire towards. Academy, wake up pic.twitter.com/T1ayhKvV5p— Zane Gray (@ZaneyZeke96) September 17, 2022
Highest Praise
Mia Goth gives the best performance in a horror film since Anthony Hopkins in "The Silence of the Lambs". X and Pearl are two glorious sides of the same demented coin and I fucking love it! #PearlMovie— Ethan Alltop (@SupernoidOcelot) September 16, 2022
"Masterclass"
#PearlMovie is a Techni-fucking-color masterstroke. Mia Goth in a bravura performance. Her 3rd act monologue is a masterclass and that held shot on her during the end credits is a deliriously perfect journey. I’ve never rooted so hard for psychopath before now. @xmovie pic.twitter.com/EwxyMeb7M8— Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) September 17, 2022
We Need MaXXXine ASAP
Pearl is so different from its predecessor in execution, yet so fitting to the overall story West and Goth are trying to tell.
Mia Goth stuns with her performance. She rules! This movie rules!
I’m hooked on this story and can’t wait to see how “Maxxine” plays out.#PearlMovie pic.twitter.com/rEp28AAffx— Mason Voorhees 🪦 (@GhostMaseTV) September 15, 2022
Fan Favorite
MIA. FUCKING. GOTH. fast track to being one of my favorite actors! don’t even get me started on the monologue, im obsessed #pearlmovie pic.twitter.com/UeYlWfrQuE— jess *in my donna summer era* (@jessgoeswest) September 16, 2022
I Said What I Said
Mia Goth gave one of the best performances I have seen this year, so I'm already fully prepared for the Academy to ignore her a la Toni Collette and Lupita Nyong'o. Cowards! #PearlMovie pic.twitter.com/xRSAl2IlEX— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) September 17, 2022
How Does She Do It?!
This film man. This film. #PearlMovie is incredibly unique and devastatingly familiar. I cannot fathom how Mia Goth was able to pull out this performance ON TOO OF her two in X. She’s just that good. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/hV6Tc3Gs2H— Cruzifried🛸🏳️🌈🎞 (@cruzifried22) September 17, 2022
In Conclusion
I saw someone describe #PearlMovie as the female Joker movie and I agree I loved every second of it. Mia Goth gave me chills.— goblin girl (@sarahmhawkinson) September 17, 2022
Pearl is now playing in theatres.