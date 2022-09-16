Pearl: Horror Fans Cannot Stop Praising Mia Goth's Performance in X Prequel

Earlier this year, Ti West's X hit theatres and featured a big surprise in the end credits. The horror movie's final moments revealed that West also filmed a prequel starring Mia Goth. In X, Goth played both Maxine, the ambitious adult film actor, as well as Pearl, the murderous old woman who lived on the farm where a dirty movie was being filmed. In Pearl, Goth plays the younger version of the titular character, giving fans a glimpse at her troubled past. The prequel hit theatres this weekend, and horror fans cannot stop praising Goth's performance.

"I definitely think that the Pearl that we meet in Pearl is, definitely, she's a product of her environment and that's what's motivating her throughout the movie, really," Goth recently shared with ComicBook.com. "Had she grown up in a different time, possibly with different parents that were more supportive, encouraging, I don't believe that she would've gone down the route that she goes on and that's really what helped me empathize with her as a character, really. She's not just this cold-blooded killer. She's really just making the best of what she has."

You can check out some of the tweets praising Goth's performance in Pearl below...