Mayfair Witches Adds Mad Men Alum to Season 2 Cast

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches has added Mad Men alum Ben Feldman to its cast for Season 2. According to Deadline, Feldman has joined the AMC series in a series regular role playing Sam "Lark" Larkin. The character is described as a successful CEO of a genetics startup — and he also happens to be Rowan's (Alexandra Daddario) ex-boyfriend and he's now re-entered her life. Season 2 of Mayfair Witches is expected to return later this year on AMC and AMC+

Feldman is perhaps best known for his role as Michael Ginsberg in Mad Men as well as Jonah Simms in NBC's Superstore. He also appeared as Ron LaFlamme in Silicon Valley. Feldman joins a handful of new faces in the Mayfair Witches cast for Season 2 as earlier this year it was announced that Thora Birch, Ted Levine, and Alyssa Jirrels had all joined the cast. Birch is set to play Gifford Mayfair, described as a self-deprecating tarot card reader and wannabe-bohemian who lately spends a lot of time at her lake house. Levine will play Julien Mayfair, the father of Cortland, described as a master manipulator and diabolical presence that haunts the Mayfair family. Jirrels is set to star as Moira Mayfair, Rowan Fielding's cousin who is a mind reader and blames the family and Lasher for the death of her sister, Tessa.

The series also stars Jack Huston as Lasher, Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve, Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair, and Daddario as Rowan.

What Do We Know About Season 2 of Mayfair Witches?

Earlier this year, AMC took to social media to tease a bit about the Season 2 story for Mayfair Witches, sharing that "Rowan is no longer the only key witch in the Mayfair story." As fans of Anne Rice's novels know, in the second book of the Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy, Lasher, another Mayfair witch — Mona Mayfair — ends up playing a major role. It's unclear if that is the direction AMC is going with the series, though with the addition of Jirrels' Moira, anything is possible.

Production on Season 2 of Mayfair Witches is currently underway in New Orleans. The series does not yet have a specific return date, but it is expected to arrive later this year.

AMC is Developing a Third Immortal Universe Series

In addition to Mayfair Witches and Interview With the Vampire, AMC has also confirmed that they are developing a possible third series in their Immortal Universe. The series, which is being written and produced by John Lee Hancock, would be centered around the fictional organization known as the Talamasca. The organization is featured prominently in AMC's Mayfair Witches and also plays a significant role in Rice's books. Members of the Talamasca are agents who investigate and monitor supernatural beings.

"The enthusiastic critical and fan reception to Interview and Mayfair is a great sign of what is yet to come in this immersive universe based on the works of Anne Rice," Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios of AMC Networks said in a statement when the series was first announced last year. "We're excited to be in active development of the next installment in this growing franchise, written and to be showrun by the incomparable John Lee Hancock. The Talamasca is one of the most intriguing elements of Rice's works and a connective thread through so many of her stories, the standalone and crossover potential for this third series is immense."