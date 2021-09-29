New Midnight Mass Featurette Dives Into the Development of Mike Flanagan’s Creepy Series

Ahead of the debut of Mike Flanagan’s Midnight Mass on Netflix, details about the creepy new series’ plot were kept tightly under wraps, but now that all seven episodes have debuted on the streaming service, the minds behind the series are starting to open up about the project’s development. In the all-new featurette below, fans can learn about what exactly inspired Flanagan to tell this story and his personal connection to the concept, as well as learn which character in the storyline served as an avatar for Flanagan’s own experiences. All seven episodes of Midnight Mass are now streaming on Netflix.

The new series is described, “From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan, Midnight Mass tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community — but do these miracles come at a price?”

A key component of most of Flanagan’s work is that it manages to blend emotional drama with unsettling horror, creating a unique blend that appeals to horror and non-horror fans alike. His stories don’t just regularly bring back fans for new experiences, but he also regularly collaborates with returning actors. Kristin Lehman, a newcomer to Flanagan’s roster of performers, recently detailed what drew her to collaborating with the filmmaker.

“We have a prep time where we’re all getting ready for our characters and so on. I knew once I asked a few people who’d worked with him before what their experience was and the reviews were glowing, and then I looked at who his repertory company is that he created,” Lehman confirmed with ComicBook.com of how she knew she could trust the ambitious endeavor would pay off. “Obviously, I was honored and overwhelmed at the concept of joining. I never once questioned whether or not it would be executable. Mike is also incredibly confident, but in the best way, with lots of humility and lots of heart, and so you just know when you’ve found your tribe. There’s something that just resonates, you just know.”

