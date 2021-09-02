Mike Flanagan's Midnight Mass Gets First Poster, Full Trailer Next Week

✖

Horror fans were given their first taste of the frightening new Netflix series Midnight Mass last month, with creator Mike Flanagan taking to Twitter to show off the series' official poster, giving a glimpse of the unsettling adventure in store for audiences. In addition to witnessing the compelling new poster, fans were given the tease by Flanagan himself that the series would be releasing a full trailer next week, which will surely excite audiences even more. Check out the new poster below before the full trailer for Midnight Mass debuts next week. Midnight Mass premieres on Netflix on September 24th.

"Midnight Mass is coming 9/24... and the full trailer lands one week from today," Flanagan promised on Twitter.

MIDNIGHT MASS is coming 9/24... and the full trailer lands one week from today. @midnightmass pic.twitter.com/TCLctE0Kw9 — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) September 2, 2021

The new series is described, "From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan, Midnight Mass tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community - but do these miracles come at a price?"

Joining Gilford and Linklater in the new series are Kate Siegel, Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Annarah Cymone, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, and Michael Trucco.

From looking at the above cast involved in the new series, it's clear that Flanagan has a tendency to reunite with collaborators multiple times. One performer that fans shouldn't count on seeing in the new series is Carla Gugino, who also isn't anticipating ever getting a third season of his The Haunting series.

"I'm not attached to what [Flanagan is currently working on], but we do really, really love to collaborate together. So I think, yeah, I'm excited about what we get to delve into next, whether it be another Haunting or something else," Gugino confirmed to ComicBook.com. "I think it's always so hard, as an audience, and I relate, because I'm an audience for things that I'm not in, and it's hard because you love -- you get invested and you love these things. But I think the thing that we also should remember, in terms of supporting and being excited is, for an artist, if you look at like [Bob] Dylan or anyone, you look at any great artists, they're always going to have to go like, 'Okay, now I'm done with that chapter because I want to remain great and keep getting better.' You know what I mean? So whether he is done or not done [with The Haunting], I don't know, but I think no matter what, if there wasn't a third one, it would be because he thinks whatever is next is better. And if he can make that one great, then that'll be the thing."

