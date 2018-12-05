Mike Flanagan and Kate Siegel Name Their Daughter After ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ Character

Mike Flanagan has recently garnered a reputation for scaring the sh*t out of us and then immediately making us feel some serious emotions. This balance was perfect on The Haunting of Hill House, but this week on Twitter, he’s gone full feels.

Flanagan is married to Kate Siegel, best known to Hill House fans as Theodora Crain. In addition to the Netflix show, the couple worked together on multiple horror films, including Oculus (2013) and Hush (2016). Well, the Flanagan/Siegel household grew this week as Flanagan announced the birth of their second child on Twitter. If that wasn’t sweet enough, the baby’s name will surely push you over the edge… Theodora!

That’s right, they’ve named their baby after Kate’s already iconic Hill House character.

Today, Kate and I welcomed our daughter, Theodora Isabelle Irene Flanagan, into the world. Mom and baby are both fantastic, tired, and so, so happy. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) December 3, 2018

“Today, Kate and I welcomed our daughter, Theodora Isabelle Irene Flanagan, into the world,” he wrote, “Mom and baby are both fantastic, tired, and so, so happy.”

Many people were quick to congratulate the couple, even Siegel’s onscreen mom, Carla Gugino (Liv on Hill House).

Congratulations!!!!! 🍾🎊🎉 — Carla Gugino (@carlagugino) December 4, 2018

According to The AV Club, Siegel actually discovered she was pregnant while filming “Two Storms,” the sixth episode of Hill House, which might be Flanagan’s most impressive directorial work to date (the episode was made to feel like it was completed in only a couple shots).

The aforementioned AV Club article was spotted by Siegel, who was quick to share it on Twitter.

I mean, I’m not saying that I’m printing out this article for Theodora as proof that someone once called her parents “cool”…but can I borrow your printer code? //t.co/m1v63kAxRj — Kate Siegel (@k8siegel) December 5, 2018

“I mean, I’m not saying that I’m printing out this article for Theodora as proof that someone once called her parents “cool”…but can I borrow your printer code?,” joked the actress.

In case you haven’t already binged The Haunting of Hill House multiple times (get on it!), the story follows five siblings as they confront the literal and figurative ghosts from their childhood.

The news of Baby Theo’s birth comes only days after Flanagan announced wrapping filming on Doctor Sleep, his upcoming movie based on Stephen King’s The Shining sequel. The film is set to star Ewan McGregor as Danny Torrance, who we last saw as the little boy roaming the Overlook Hotel.

While the film is expected to be very different from The Shining, you can count on it being a close adaptation of the book.

Doctor Sleep will be a rare Flanagan project that doesn’t involve Siegel, which is a bummer for those of us who love the power couple, but considering they have a brand new human to take care of, it makes sense that Siegel sat this one out. (Although, we’re still holding out hope for a cameo.)

In addition to The Haunting of Hill House, Netflix is also streaming Hush (directed by Falangan, starring Siegel), Gerald’s Game (directed by Flanagan, featuring Siegel), and Before I Wake (directed by Flanagan).

Doctor Sleep is slated to hit theaters on January 24, 2020.