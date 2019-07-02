The Haunting of Hill House Director Delivering New Horror Series Midnight Mass to Netflix

Director Mike Flanagan‘s breakout film came in 2013 with Oculus, which ultimately opened up a number of doors for him in the world of horror. In subsequent years, the filmmaker has delivered Netflix some of their bigger horror hits, thanks to Hush, Gerald’s Game, and Before I Wake. Flanagan’s biggest success to date is The Haunting of Hill House, a series whose success extended far past the horror community to attract an immense amount of viewers. Flanagan and Haunting of Hill House producer Trevor Macy will be delivering the streaming service an all-new terrifying series with the seven-episode Midnight Mass, according to Deadline.

The outlet describes the series, “Midnight Mass follows an isolated island community that experiences miraculous events — and frightening omens — after the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest.”

While many of Flanagan’s films have debuted on streaming services or in limited releases, this fall sees one of his most-anticipated projects land in theaters with Doctor Sleep. The film will serve not only as an adaptation of Stephen King’s novel sequel to The Shining, but also as a follow-up to the Stanley Kubrick adaptation of the novel, which took a number of liberties with the source material’s narrative.

The first season of The Haunting of Hill House adapted Shirley Jackson’s novel The Haunting, exploring a group of siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on to become the most famous haunted house in the country. Now adults, and forced back together in the face of tragedy, the family must finally confront the ghosts of their past — some of which still lurk in their minds while others may actually be stalking the shadows of Hill House.

The new season of the series takes place at Bly mansion, the setting for the Henry James psychological gothic horror novella The Turn of the Screw, which takes place almost entirely at the old country mansion. It is there where two young orphans are looked after by a young governess and by whom most of the story is narrated by.

Last month, it was confirmed that star of the first season of Hill House Victoria Pedretti would be returning for the new season to play the governess.

Stay tuned for details on Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Bly Manor.

