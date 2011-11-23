Disney+ Announces Muppets Haunted Mansion Halloween Special

Halloween may still be a few months away, but Disney is already getting folks excited for the spooky holiday with the announcement of a brand new TV special featuring everyone's favorite silly crew. The Muppets are back in action and their new special is called Muppets Haunted Mansion, and it's exactly what it sounds like. The new, Disney+ Original special was announced on Friday morning, with various Disney accounts sharing a video from Gonzo and Pepe the Prawn talking about their adventures. You can check out the full video above!

"Welcome foolish mortals to Muppets Haunted Mansion," writes the tweet from the official Muppets Twitter account. "Our all-new Disney+ original special is streaming this fall."

There's no word yet as to when Muppets Haunted Mansion will be released on Disney+, but the special itself does take place on Halloween night. In the special, Gonzo is challenged to spend one night in the terrifying and grim grinning Haunted Mansion, and he has to do his best not to panic until morning arrives.

As expected, the new Muppets special will feature appearances from a slew of different Muppets characters, as well as some new music and celebrity cameos. It wouldn't be Muppets without songs and cameos, right??

The announcement on Friday was made as part of the new event from Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products, Halfway to Halloween. With the popular holiday not coming around until October, Disney is taking a chance to celebrate the midway point between Halloweens.

Join the Muppets’ Uncle Deadly for a #HalfwaytoHalloween self-guided tour of the most mystifying attractions around the world, and for a surprise look at a new @TheMuppets Haunted Mansion special premiering this fall on @DisneyPlus! 🔮 https://t.co/a6AkruYK4e pic.twitter.com/Njxf9iOST2 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) May 7, 2021

One new aspect of the Halfway to Halloween event is a self-guided exploration of some of Disney's spookiest attractions. The Muppets' Uncle Deadly announced the new tour experience at the same time that Gonzo and Pepe announced their new special.

Are you excited for the new Muppets Haunted Mansion special? Let us know in the comments! If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

