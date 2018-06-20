Must-See Horror Titles Coming to Netflix in July

As June winds to a close and with July right around the corner, Netflix has officially released all of the titles that will be added to and removed from its streaming service for the upcoming month.

The service has announced many successful and well-known titles joining its library in July, like the Jurassic Park trilogy, Happy Gilmore, and We Own the Night. Sadly, films like Before Midnight, the Lethal Weapon series, and Blue Valentine will depart the service when July arrives. See the full list of movies arriving here, and the full list of what’s leaving here.

There are some choice selections for horror fans that will be both arriving on the service in July, and, sadly, some great titles that will no longer be available.

Scroll down to see our picks for the best horror coming to Netflix and remind you what to watch right now before they expire!

‘Pandorum’ – Arriving 7/1

Films like the Alien series, Event Horizon, and Life help reaffirm just how many horrifying tales can unfold in outer space, with Pandorum being a lesser-seen example of the survival horror subgenre.

Set 200 years in the future, the fate of mankind rests on a massive ship known as the “Elysium” that is sent on a quest to colonize a new planet. Unfortunately, two crewmembers, who are integral to the mission, awaken from their hypersleep with no memory of who they are or what their mission is, which puts the fate of humanity in jeopardy. Making matters worse is the realization that they aren’t the only two who are aboard this ship that have agendas, possibly leading to the end of mankind as they know it.

‘Interview with the Vampire’ – Arriving 7/1

One of the films that helped lead to Brad Pitt and Kirsten Dunst being massive successes, Interview With the Vampire remains the most successful adaptation of author Anne Rice’s books chronicling the vampire Lestat.

As the title implies, the story unfolds in present-day as Louis (Pitt) details his centuries-long friendship with Lestat (Tom Cruise) and their journeys together as the living undead to a reporter. Their story also includes turning a 10-year-old (Dunst) into a vampire and how that impacted their relationship.

While it’s not quite a horror story, Interview with the Vampire embraces the romantic nature of the supernatural beings and the variety of stories that can be told with characters who can effectively escape death.

Rice is currently developing a TV series based on the character, with this film allowing fans to get re-acquainted with Lestat.

‘The Voices’ – Arriving 7/1

Thanks to Deadpool, audiences have seen Ryan Reynolds’ skills as a leading man who must struggle with his own conflicted psyche, though The Voices depicted those similar struggles years earlier in the horror-comedy The Voices.

Jerry (Reynolds) works in a factory in a small town and struggles with a mental disorder. Depending on whether or not he takes his medications, Jerry begins to hear voices from his animals, which lead him down some dark and dangerous paths. Ultimately, he must decide whether he carries out the criminal activities his dog and cat encourage him to take part in or medicate himself properly, despite the sense of numbness that comes along with it.

‘Scooby-Doo’ and ‘Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed’ – Arriving 7/1

The Scooby-Doo live-action films might not strike fear into the hearts of viewers, but they do have plenty to offer when it comes to family-friendly horror stories.

The original film saw the gang head to a remote island where young coeds seemingly become brainwashed, possibly part of a master plan involving voodoo rituals. In the second film, monsters that the gang have tangled with in the past have returned to wreak havoc on their community, forcing them to confront their past while they’re attacked in the present.

Both films were written by James Gunn prior to his Guardians of the Galaxy films, who used all of his genre talents to interject as much terror into the PG-rated films as the MPAA would allow.

‘Scream 3’ – Leaving 7/1

Scream helped revive the slasher genre thanks to the directorial efforts of Wes Craven and script from Kevin Williamson, with the duo managing to not only circumvent expectations within the genre but also contribute a compelling entry within it. The film spawned two sequels, with Scream 3 intended to offer closure to the story of Sidney Prescott.

In a prescient narrative, the horrifying real-life journey of Sidney (Neve Campbell) inspired a series of slasher films within the narrative, though these crimes managed to permeate those involved with the movies. The line between fact and fiction began to blur, forcing Sidney to confront her past and start a story of her own.

‘Scream 4’ – Arriving 7/7

Ultimately, Scream 3 wasn’t the final chapter in Sidney Prescott’s life, with the events of Scream 4 putting her in a dangerous path.

In hopes of coping with her trauma, Sidney wrote a book about her experiences, resulting in a series of in-person appearances to promote it. She even revisits her former hometown, a visit which eerily coincides with people close to her becoming victims of an all-new murderer.

Much like the previous three films, Scream 4 offers healthy doses of satire of the horror genre as well as genuine frights, with the film’s narrative taking viewers on an exciting journey that makes it worthy of the previous films in the series.

‘The Den’ – Leaving 7/29

Advancements in technology have resulted in various social media platforms that allow viewers to witness intimate details about anyone’s life, with The Den exploring what happens when a woman witnesses the end of someone’s life at the hands of an unknown assailant.

A sociology student investigates a webcam chatting service, only for her to accidentally witness a horrific incident. She does her best to discover clues from the video that could help her ascertain the whereabouts of the individual, but it appears as though bigger forces are at play as her investigation ultimately results in some nefarious suspects infiltrating her life.