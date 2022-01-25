Fan-Favorite Horror Prequel Rising Through the Netflix Top 10

Five years after it was released on the big screen, a surprising horror hit is making some waves on Netflix. Annabelle: Creation, the prequel to Conjuring spinoff Annabelle, was added to Netflix’s lineup recently, and quite a few horror fans have been taking notice since it arrived. The hit film has been rising through the ranks of the Netflix Top 10 list over the last couple of days, with Monday’s edition marking the highest it has climbed thus far.

Annabelle: Creation is currently number seven on the Netflix Top 10 list and second overall in the Netflix Top 10 Movies lineup. The only film receiving more buzz right now on Netflix is the streamer’s new romantic comedy The Royal Treatment.

From Shazam! helmer David F. Sandberg, Annabelle: Creation has been turning heads (pun intended) and defying expectations since it was released in 2017. The original Annabelle film, which spun out of the events of The Conjuring, was a decent box office success but was met with lackluster reviews from critics and fans. Annabelle: Creation, however, received much higher marks from both groups, finding a way to improve the series by taking its story further into the past.

Now on Netflix, Annabelle: Creation is connecting with fans once again.

