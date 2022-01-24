New Netflix Rom-Com Making Major Waves With Subscribers

A couple of Netflix originals are dominating the streaming service’s movie and TV charts, but the success of one of those titles may be a little more surprising than the other. Ozark is the biggest show on the entire service at the moment, and currently holds the number one overall spot on the Netflix Top 10. That makes sense, given that it just released its fourth season and has been one of the most popular Netflix shows for years. Then there’s The Royal Treatment, a brand new rom-com that is making some serious waves for the streamer.

The Royal Treatment stars Austin & Ally‘s Laura Marano and Aladdin‘s Mena Massoud, and it has quickly risen through the ranks of the Netflix Top 10. The romantic comedy, which was just released last week, sits at number four on the overall Netflix Top 10, but currently holds the top spot on the movies list.

Netflix has had a run of incredibly successful romantic comedies over the years, including Set It Up, Always Be My Maybe, and the To All the Boys trilogy. It appears The Royal Treatment is set to join that list.

You can check out a full breakdown of Sunday’s Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!

1. The Royal Treatment

“New York hairdresser Izzy seizes the chance to work at the wedding of a charming prince, but when sparks between them fly, will love – or duty – prevail?”

2. Annabelle: Creation

“Years after their daughter’s death, a dealmaker and his wife open their home to several orphans, who soon begin to fear one of his eerie creations.”

3. Brazen

“Mystery writer Grace Miller has killer instincts when it comes to motive – and she’ll need every bit of expertise to help solve her sister’s murder.”

4. After We Fell

“Tessa and Hardin’s passion burns hotter than ever. But with secrets kept and promises broken, desire alone won’t be enough to build a future together.”

5. Don’t Look Up

“Two astronomers go on a media tour to warn humankind of a planet-killing comet hurtling toward Earth. The response from a distracted world: Meh.”

6. Munich – The Edge of War

“At the tense 1938 Munich Conference, former friends who now work for opposing governments become reluctant spies racing to expose a Nazi secret.”

7. Under Suspicion

“After finding the body of a murdered girl, a powerful attorney faces an intense interrogation from a police captain who considers him the main suspect.”

8. Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman

“In 1976, Aileen Wuornos marries a yacht club president and causes mayhem in Florida high society. Loosely based on the serial killer’s life.”

9. Riverdance: The Animated Adventure

“After a heartfelt loss, Irish-born Keegan and his Spanish-born friend Moya learn to dance through danger and despair with a magical herd of spirit deer.”

10. Just Go With It

“Posing as an unhappily married man, Danny must cover up a careless lie to his girlfriend by recruiting his assistant to play his soon-to-be ex-wife.”