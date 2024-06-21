Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries Volume 4 Gets Premiere Date

It's been nearly two years since fans were given new cases in Netflix's revival of Unsolved Mysteries, but the streamer has confirmed that Volume 4 of the series is set to land on the service next month. No details about the types of cases the new episodes will explore have been released, though one major difference in Netflix's revival, as opposed to the original entries in the series, is a focus on deaths and disappearances as opposed to the supernatural, a trend that Volume 4 will likely continue. Unsolved Mysteries Volume 4 will hit Netflix on July 31st.

Unsolved Mysteries profiles more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences. Perhaps one viewer holds the key to solving these cases. Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories in this gripping series, from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.

The original Unsolved Mysteries was hosted by Robert Stack and, in addition to tragic tales, explored bizarre experiences ranging from alien encounters to Bigfoot sightings to supernatural events. That series also relied heavily on dramatizations of the mysteries being explored, while this new revival utilizes more actual footage, photos, and audio recordings, due to technological innovations.

Additionally, while the original series encouraged viewers to reach out if they had any information, the Internet allows Netflix viewers to dive deeper into each investigation than ever before.

"I would say that there are a lot more people who get more deeply involved in some of these cases. With the Netflix series, we know that there's a lot of viewers that do a deep dive and they go into social media," producer Terry Dunn Meurer shared with ComicBook.com in 2022. "I think, as well as for the podcast, people want to know more, and so now they have the opportunity to know more. So when they have the opportunity to know more, they do more digging and then they come up with their own theories and then they communicate with other people who are interested in that particular case. I just think there's more communication than there used to be. When we were just on NBC, the show would air once. You couldn't rewind, look at any clue, you couldn't look at anything. The next time you were going to see that episode was going to be if it reran in the summer. Now you can see all the old shows, they're streaming on various platforms. So it's changed.

She added, "There'd be the stories that you talked about the next day, but you couldn't do the deep dive into the research and the details and see what else you could dig up. People are just more involved, and I think the more people get involved in trying to solve mysteries and trying to analyze these cases, I think that just creates more interest in them, it feeds the beast. Many people say, 'Oh, God, let's give the viewers out there what they're looking for. Let's give them more true crime.' But we don't think of ourselves, I mean, yes, we do crime stories, of course, but we do think of ourselves as a mystery story."

