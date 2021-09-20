New Halloween Kills Trailer Confirms Surprising Story Element

Earlier today came the final trailer for Universal Pictures and Blumhouse’s Halloween Kills offering plenty of new footage from David Gordon Green’s highly anticipated sequel. The new trailer focused on two major aspects of the new movie, the survivors of Michael Myers’ killing sprees (particularly the one seen in the 1978 original) and the original Myers family house, both of which will play a huge role in the film itself. Hidden in the footage as well is confirmation of something long rumored about the new movie, and something that the filmmakers originally wanted to put in their 2018 film. Potential spoilers below!

As eagle-eyed fans may have noticed, three shots in the new trailer confirm something that has long been rumored for , that flashbacks to the events of the 1978 movie will take place (with one shot perhaps teasing a flashback to the events of 1963 as seen in the opening of Carpenter’s original film). The main shot that gives this away comes at the 2:00 minute mark in the trailer and shows Michael Myers standing in front of his family home, but what confirms that this shot is set during the original film are two things: The Strode reality sign in the front of the yard and the presence of Donald Pleasance’s character Dr. Sam Loomis who can be seen on the porch.

A second shot seemingly confirms that flashbacks will be shown as a young Michael Myers, complete with his childhood clown costume from 1963, can be seen in another moment. There’s another brief moment that teases the flashbacks will appear in the film though, as the trailer shows off the returning “survivors of Michael Myers” one of them shown is Robert Longstreet as Lonnie Elam, the schoolyard bully from Carpenter’s film. The footage shown opposite Longstreet as adult Lonnie however is all-new, as opposed to the images next to Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace or Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, which use footage from the original movie.

David Gordon Green’s 2018 Halloween movie previously enlisted the aid of a Donald Pleasence soundalike for a brief moment but who will play him in Halloween Kills (or if the camera will even be close enough to see them) is unclear. Green previously opened up in an interview about how the 2018 movie nearly has flashbacks, which we might get to see in the new movie.

“At one point in the script, we had an opening setup that included the end of the original Halloween in a kind of aerial restaged version,” Green told EW back in 2018. “Our art director, coincidentally, on this movie, looks exactly like Donald Pleasence. So, we were like, We’ll just get him to do it, and we’ll do this thing, and we’ll recreate it. Like, Who’s so lucky on their own movie set to have a look-alike of the guy from 40 years ago? [Laughs] It was actually Carpenter’s idea, saying, ‘You don’t need to get people up to speed like that. Just drop them in on your movie.’”

Halloween Kills hits theaters and Peacock on October 15th. If you haven’t signed up for Peacock yet, you can try it out here.

