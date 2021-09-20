Halloween Kills Final Trailer Released

The final trailer for Halloween Kills has been released, and you can watch it above! This trailer for Halloween Kills gives us more of the full-scene preview style of trailer that is now popular in the horror genre, starting with a group of unwitting townspeople who have a tragic encounter with Michael Myers. Indeed, the masked killer is still alive after David Gordon Green’s Halloween (2018) reboot, when Laurie Strode trapped him in a fiery basement to burn alive.

As you can see, the final Halloween Kills trailer reveals that characters (and actors) from John Carpenter’s original Halloween film will return to protect their town from Michael, all these decades later after being traumatized by his first rampage. That’s a nice little Easter egg for longtime fans of the series to enjoy.

Here are the new details about Halloween Kills, provided by Universal Pictures:

In 2018, David Gordon Green's Halloween, starring icon Jamie Lee Curtis, killed at the box office, earning more than $250 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing chapter in the four-decade franchise and setting a new record for the biggest opening weekend in history for a horror film starring a woman. And the Halloween night when Michael Myers returned isn't over yet. Minutes after Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie's basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie's trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster. The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael's first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all. Evil dies tonight. Universal Pictures, Miramax, Blumhouse Productions and Trancas International Films present Halloween Kills, co-starring Will Patton as Officer Frank Hawkins, Thomas Mann (Kong: Skull Island) and Anthony Michael Hall (The Dark Knight). From the returning filmmaking team responsible for the 2018 global phenomenon, Halloween Kills is written by Scott Teems (SundanceTV's Rectify) and Danny McBride and David Gordon Green based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill. The film is directed by David Gordon Green and produced by Malek Akkad, Jason Blum and Bill Block. The executive producers are John Carpenter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Danny McBride, David Gordon Green and Ryan Freimann.

Halloween Kills will premiere in theaters and on Peacock on October 15th.