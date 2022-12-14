New Mayfair Witches Featurette Goes Into the Show's World of Magic

We're less than a month away from the debut of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, which debuts on January 8th on AMC and AMC+, and now we're getting a behind-the-scenes look at the series and the world of magic its set in thanks to a newly released featurette. On Wednesday, the network released the new video which, in addition to behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the series also includes interviews with the cast talking about the show's exploration of magic — both the good and dark sides of it.

"Anne Rice, her ability to embrace the Dark Side of human nature in this sort of euphoric way creates a really wild story," Alexandra Daddario says in the video. "The idea of witches like any other supernatural creature is fascinating. We all are looking for magic everywhere and in order to believe in magic, you have to believe in the dark side of magic, too."

What is Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches about?

The series is based on Anne Rice's trilogy of novels, Lives of The Mayfair Witches. The series synopsis is as follows: "Based on Anne Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches, Mayfair Witches is an exploration of female power and the mortal implications of our decisions. Mayfair Witches focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon (Alexandra Daddario) who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations."

"The first season starts where the book starts, in that mood of New Orleans and the sort of ghost story of this house," showrunner Esta Spalding previously said about the series. "We meet really quickly Rowan Fielding who's the main character of the first book and through the series."

She continued, "The middle section is about 300 or 400 pages of 13 generations of witches going all the way back to Scotland. We used a piece of that, and then we feel like we're gonna save some of that great story and saga of all the different generations for later seasons, should we be so lucky."

Who stars in Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches?

In addition to Daddario, the series stars Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair, Jack Huston as Lasher, Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve, Annabeth Gish as Diedre, Beth Grant as Carlotta, Erica Gimpel as Ellie, and Jen Richards as Jojo.

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches is set to debut on Sunday, January 8th on both AMC, and AMC+.