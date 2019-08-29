Saw Reboot Wraps Production

Production on Chris Rock‘s Saw reboot has wrapped. Director Darren Lynn Bousman took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce the end of production, sharing a selfie in front of what appears to be a blood-spattered green screen with a simple caption: “That’s a wrap!!”

Back in May it was announced that legendary comedian and actor Rock was teaming up with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures to reboot the Saw horror franchise. Peter Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg wrote the script for the film based upon a story idea from Rock. Rock is also serving as executive producer.

“I’ve been a fan of Saw since the first film in 2004,” Rock said back in May. “I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place.”

The new Saw film, tentatively titled The Organ Donor, stars Rock as a police detective named Zeke who is investigating a series of grisly crimes. Samuel L. Jackson reportedly plays Rock’s father while Nazneen Contractor plays a coroner working with Rock’s character, Max Minghella plays his partner William Schenk, and Marisol Nichols plays Captain Angie Garza, Rock’s boss.

“When Chris Rock came to us and described in chilling detail his fantastic vision that reimagines and spins-off the world of the notorious Jigsaw Killer, we were all-in,” said Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake. “Saw is one of the highest grossing horror franchises of all-time and it’s one of Lionsgate’s most successful film series. This upcoming film will still be as mind bending and intense as all the previous Saw films. Chris conceived this idea and it will be completely reverential to the legacy of the material while reinvigorating the brand with his wit, creative vision and passion for this classic horror franchise.”

“Chris wants to put his own spin on the Saw franchise in the way Eddie Murphy put a completely fresh perspective on buddy-cop films with 48 Hours. This new Saw is going to be an event film in the making for horror fans. It will have all of the twists and turns and hardcore layers that our fans expect directed by one of the masters of the craft, Darren Lynn Bousman. We can’t wait to get started,” said producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules.

The Saw franchise centers around the serial killer John Kramer, also known as the Jigsaw Killer, or Jigsaw. Played by Tobin Bell, Jigsaw traps his victims in horrific physically and psychologically torturous tests or games with the belief that should the victim survive, they will be stronger for their terrifying experience. Jigsaw died in Saw III, but the sequel films that followed focused on the killer’s legacy and heirs. At this point, it’s not clear if Jigsaw will be featured in Rock’s film.

Rock’s new Saw film opens in theaters on May 15, 2020.

