Saw: New Spiral Trailer Released

✖

Following the announcement last week that the new film in the horror franchise was actually moving up its release date, Lionsgate has debuted the full trailer for Spiral: From the Book of Saw, the ninth film in the hit series. The new movie in the series is seemingly not connected to the larger continuity of the previous Saw movies, wacky traps, puppets, and all; creating a new path all its own while using the concept of the series as blueprint (and selling itself with the brand). One major difference from the first movies in the series and the upcoming Spiral is its cast, which features A-listers like Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson getting top billing. You can find the new trailer for Spiral below, with the synopsis for the upcoming film reading:

"A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game."

“With movie theaters now open in New York and Los Angeles and moviegoers returning to their favorite pastime, Spiral, starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, puts a fresh spin on a favorite franchise,” David Spitz, President of Distribution, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group said in a statement about Spiral's new release date. “We know that Saw fans, as well as those experiencing their first Saw adventure, will be on the edge of their seats with this thrilling new film. We are proud to support the exhibitors with one of our most eagerly awaited films. We are confident this film will kick off a robust summer moviegoing season.”

One place that Spiral will feel similar to the larger Saw universe though is behind the camera as filmmaker Darren Lynn Bousman helmed the new movie, having previously directed three of the sequels to the original movie. The film also features a screenplay by writing duo Josh Stolberg & Pete Goldfinger who penned the eighth and most recent Saw movie, 2017's Jigsaw.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw hits theaters on May 14th. The Saw movies are now streaming on HBO Max.