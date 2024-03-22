Night Swim and Lisa Frankenstein Get Peacock Streaming Dates

Peacock is currently streaming some recent horror films such as The Exorcist: Believer, Nope, Sick, and more. Soon, a couple of 2024 releases will be heading to the streaming site. Lisa Frankenstein and Night Swim were released this year and they are both headed to streaming. Whether you're a fan of spooky comedies or horror mysteries, Peacock has you covered in the coming weeks. Lisa Frankenstein is streaming exclusively on Peacock starting March 29th while Night Swim will be coming to the service exclusively on April 5th.

"NIGHT SWIM and LISA FRANKENSTEIN are the latest addition to Peacock's film collection including Illumination's MIGRATION, DreamWorks' TROLLS BAND TOGETHER, Universal Pictures' record-breaking global phenomenon OPPENHEIMER and Focus Features' THE HOLDOVERS. Peacock gives audiences a front-row seat to a wide range of movies, including comedy, horror, action/adventure, kids, and more," Peacock shared in a statement.

What Is Lisa Frankenstein About?

You can read the film's description here: "A coming of RAGE love story about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness ... and a few missing body parts along the way."

Lisa Frankenstein is directed by Zelda Williams in her feature-length directorial debut and written by Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (Jennifer's Body, Juno). The film stars Kathryn Newton (Blockers, Big Little Lies), Cole Sprouse (Big Daddy, Riverdale), Liza Soberano (Alone/Together, Make It with You), Henry Eikenberry (Euphoria, The Crowded Room), Joe Chrest (Killers of the Flower Moon, Stranger Things), and Carla Gugino (Watchmen, San Andreas).

What Is Night Swim About?

You can read the film's description here: "Wyatt Russell stars as a former Major League Baseball player, forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness, who moves into a new home with his wife (Oscar® nominee Kerry Condon) and their two children. The new home comes complete with a backyard swimming pool, but a deep secret surfaces and unleashes a malevolent force that will drag the family into the inescapable depths of terror."

Night Swim was written and directed by Bryce McGuire (writer of the upcoming film Baghead) and produced by James Wan, the filmmaker behind the Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring franchises. Jason Blum, the producer of the Halloween films, The Black Phone, and The Invisible Man also produced the project. The film is executive produced by Michael Clear and Judson Scott for Wan's Atomic Monster and by Ryan Turek for Blum's Blumhouse.

You can learn more at Peacock.com.