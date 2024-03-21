Lisa Frankenstein Gets Home Video Release Date

Writer Diablo Cody made her return to the world of horror earlier this year with Lisa Frankenstein, having previously delivered the cult classic Jennifer's Body in 2009, and for those who missed their chance to check out the movie or who want to revisit the endearing adventure, the movie is set to land on home video in the coming weeks. Even though the film didn't make a major splash at the box office, Rotten Tomatoes calculates that its audience score is 81% positive, which could mean it's only a matter of time before the movie earns a similar cult following Cody earned with Jennifer's Body. Lisa Frankenstein will land on Digital on March 29th and on Blu-ray and DVD on April 9th.

Per press release, "Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse star in Focus Features' '80s inspired dark comedy, Lisa Frankenstein, available to own as a Collector's Edition with never-before-seen bonus content on Digital March 29th and on Blu-ray and DVD April 9th, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The electrifying bonus material includes a hilarious gag reel, deleted scenes, and featurettes that give a behind-the-scenes look at Diablo Cody's inspiration behind the film, Lisa's relationship with Creature, plus a feature commentary by director Zelda Williams.

"Lisa Frankenstein is directed by Zelda Williams in her feature-length directorial debut and written by Academy Award winning scribe Diablo Cody (Jennifer's Body, Juno). The film stars Kathryn Newton (Blockers, Big Little Lies), Cole Sprouse (Big Daddy, Riverdale), Liza Soberano (Alone/Together, Make It with You), Henry Eikenberry (Euphoria, The Crowded Room), Joe Chrest (Killers of the Flower Moon, Stranger Things), and Carla Gugino (Watchmen, San Andreas).

"A coming of RAGE love story about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness ... and a few missing body parts along the way."

Special features on the home video release are as follows:

Deleted Scenes

Get Me Out of Hell!



Knock Knock



Music Lovers



Incredible Friend



Breaking News

Gag Reel

Resurrecting the 1980s – Set in 1989, Lisa Frankenstein is a loving tribute to the wacky, tacky, yet totally awesome '80s. Every department of production embraced the stylized world Diablo Cody created in her script and brought their A-game to making this colorful world a reality.

An Electric Connection – While it's no easy feat to turn a 19th-century dead guy into the perfect boyfriend, this piece explores Lisa and her charming Creature and what makes their relationship work. Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse, and filmmakers explore how Lisa and Creature really need each other to truly thrive, why Creature is the "perfect man," and Lisa's choice at the end of the film.

A Dark Comedy Duo – Well-known for her ability to subvert genres, Diablo Cody delves into the inspiration behind Lisa Frankenstein, what made her want to give the Frankenstein story a youthful, modern twist full of both horror and hilarity, and why Zelda Williams was the perfect choice to bring her story to life.

Feature Commentary with director Zelda Williams



