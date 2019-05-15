Nightmare on Elm Street Reboot Writer Wants the Film to Get Another Remake

After the crossover event Freddy vs. Jason in 2003, the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise opted to offer fans a reboot of the concept with Jackie Earle Haley taking on the iconic role of Freddy Krueger. The film was neither a critical nor a financial success, as its narrative twists didn’t entirely land with audiences while this new iteration of Krueger was frightening, yet was devoid of the charm that made Robert Englund’s performances so iconic. Nearly a decade later, fans are still waiting to get an official update on how the series could come back from the dead, with the writer of that remake Eric Heisserer supporting the series getting another remake.

“I wish the script I’d written, with the two [New Line Cinema] execs as shepherds, would have been the movie,” Heisserer shared in a Twitter thread earlier this year. “The draft that we thought was going to be shot was different in many ways, some big and some subtle. This happens a lot, but I still have memories of arriving to set and recognizing nothing from the script on the shooting schedule. On my first day on set, a crew member told me, ‘In this intro scene for the two leads, we decided there wasn’t enough dialogue for them at this party so we took some dialogue from page 87 and put it here.’”

In the candid thread, the filmmaker continued to offer examples of how his vision for the film differed from what he had written and what was changed on set without his knowledge for one reason or another. Heisserer also noted that, while most audiences consider it a remake, it is considered a sequel based on technicalities.

“With so many scenes that pay homage to Wes Craven, and a story that stayed close to the original, you’d think it would be considered a remake by everyone involved,” the writer admitted. “But nope. For credit purposes, another writer got it classified as a sequel. Which infuriates me even now. “Why? Because it meant Wes Craven was not given story credit. For characters and a world he invented. For a plot twist akin to PSYCHO that was his idea — you don’t realize Nancy is the heroine for the first act. I petitioned to have him included and lost.”

Sadly, other than various reports emerging that filmmakers or actors would like to star in a new installment in the franchise, no official word has emerged about the series continuing in any capacity.

