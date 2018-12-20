First Look at ‘NOS4A2’ Adaptation Debuts

Author Joe Hill has followed in his father Stephen King’s footsteps not only by becoming a horror writer, but also by creating terrifying tales that Hollywood brings to life for a TV series. The first image of Zachary Quinto in AMC’s adaptation of NOS4A2 has debuted, which you can check out below, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.

In the novel, Charlie Manx abducts children and transports them to his horrifying “Christmasland” in which his victims can seemingly be happy forever. Vic McQueen has abilities that allow her to see things across space and time, with a covered bridge allowing her to visit these locations.

“In the journey they become these ghoulish creatures, and Charlie Manx is fed with vitality and youth,” Quinto explained.

The title of the series comes from the license plate of Manx’s creepy car, which is a reference to the vampiric Nosferatu, one of the earliest horror films ever made.

“The car has a very special relationship with Charlie Manx,” showrunner Jami O’Brien explained. “I would describe them as partners in crime.”

More than the villain and his car, another compelling component is McQueen, whose abilities could pose a serious threat to Manx.

“She’s a working-class kid who has such a creative mind that it actually gives her a kind of superpower,” says showrunner Jami O’Brien. “Charlie Manx becomes aware of her and realizes that she may be bad news for him, so he has to figure out pretty quickly what to do about her.”

The first season of the series will consist of 10 episodes, which will likely cover a majority of the 2013 novel’s storyline. However, O’Brien isn’t ruling out expanding the world of the story for future seasons.

“There’s no limit to the number of folks that we could meet that have interesting powers and interesting landscapes that they inhabit,” admitted O’Brien.

When the series was initially announced, Hill expressed his excitement at the partnership with AMC, given the various other exciting programs the network has delivered audiences.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the forthcoming adaptation of NOS4A2,” Hill revealed in a statement. “I know it’s in good hands with showrunner Jami O’Brien: Her beautifully composed scripts show a writer at the height of her powers, one who has an exquisite touch with character and a relentless instinct for suspense. AMC’s record speaks for itself: Who wouldn’t want to be in business with the Mad Men who Broke Bad and made The Dead Walk? And Tornante’s dedication to bringing singular visions to TV has freed everyone involved to do their best and truest work. I can’t wait to see Vic McQueen turn the throttle and go after Charlie Manx in 2019. Let’s ride.”

NOS4A2 is set to premiere in 2019.

