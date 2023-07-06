The Nun II Poster Released

A poster for The Nun II has been released by Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema, who is releasing The Nun sequel in conjunction with director James Wan's Atomic Monster production company. The new poster drops as The Nun 2 trailer also debuted online; watch the trailer and then check out the creepy new poster for The Nun 2, once again featuring the series' iconic demon, Valak:

(Photo: New Line Cinema / Atomic Monster)

The Nun 2 is part of The Conjuring franchise universe that James Wan first started with The Conjuring in 2013, and a sequel to The Nun (2018), which was another prequel/spin-off of the main Conjuring series (see also: The Annabelle Trilogy). Valak is one of the most iconic faces of The Conjuring series next to the Annabelle doll, having first appeared as the villain of The Conjuring 2. The Nun series traces the path Valak took to get to its ultimage confrontation with Ed and Lorraine Warren. The Nun II is set "Set four years after the ending of the first film," and again "follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face to face with the demonic force Valak, the Nun."

The Nun 2 brings back Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene, and Jonas Bloquet as Frenchie (aka Maurice). Anna Popplewell (Chronicles of Narnia) will play "Kate," and Strom Reid (Missing, The Last of Us) will appear as well. Bonnie Aarons will once again play the demonic Nun Valak.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It director Michael Chaves taking over the director's chair for The Nun 2, replacing Corin Hardy. Chaves has teased a few more details about the sequel's plot, based on the MAJOR SPOILERS about the first film's twist ending:

"Maurice made his way to France and he's working at this boarding school as kind of a handyman," Corin teased. "He has a friendship and a flirtation with one of the teachers there, and you can see him starting to mature, so that's where our characters start out. But we know from the first film that there's something terrible inside of him, that Valak escaped within him, and events pull Irene back on this collision course with her old friend."

This chapter could potentially include a major crossover moment, as The Conjuring first introduced Valak via a story of the Warrens performing an exorcism on Maurice, sparking a prophetic rivalry between the demon and the Warrens. Could Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) come to Sister Irene's aid this time?

"Anyone who's a fan of [The Conjuring Universe] knows the timeline and this is definitely part of the timeline," Chaves teases. "There's a lot of cool stuff in it. I honestly cannot wait until it comes out so I can just unload all the little Easter eggs that we've peppered through the movie."

The Nun II will be released in theaters on September 8th.