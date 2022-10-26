The Nun 2 Adds Chronicles of Narnia and The Princess Stars to Newest Conjuring Movie

Production is already underway on The Nun 2, the next movie in The Conjuring Universe, and the cast for the sequel continues to grow. According to Deadline, Anna Popplewell of The Chronicles of Narnia franchise and relative newcomer Katelyn Rose Downey (The Princess) have joined the new film. The trade reports that Popplewell is set to play the role of Kate, described as a "school teacher at St. Mary's School in France" but also a "widowed, loving mother to 10-year-old Sophie," presumably played by Downey as they write. They join Taissa Farmiga and Storm Reid in the sequel's cast.

It was previously reported that the sequel would take place a few years after the first movie. A plot description that made its way online read: "1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit THE NUN follows SISTER IRENE as she once again comes face to face with the demonic force VALAK – THE DEMON NUN." As fans may recall from first The Nun, the film was set in Romania in 1952, with its conclusion connecting it directly to the first The Conjuring movie and ret-conning a specific character. Considering the setting of the new movie it's not out of the realm of possibility for another character to return, Jonas Bloquet's Frenchie, but that remains unconfirmed.

Is The Nun based on a true story?

The Conjuring Universe of movies are based in part on the actual case files of Ed and Lorraine Warren, two controversial figures whose paranormal investigations had previously inspired the likes of The Amityville Horror, The Haunted, and The Haunting in Connecticut. Though many of the things that are used in The Conjuring movies, including the plot of the three Mainline Conjuring movies and the existence of Annabelle the doll, The Nun is purely a creation for the big screen by the filmmakers and producers of the series.

As some fans may recall, Valak the evil nun was first introduced within The Conjuring 2 as its primary antagonist prior to getting her own solo movie. The real twist however is that production on the sequel had completely wrapped up with a totally different monster as the lead antagonist of the sequel, with The Nun added in reshoots as a replacement. Director James Wan wrote, "As cool as it was, it felt out of place within the Conjuring world we had built. And so during post production, I reconceived the villain – feeling it needed to be something more grounded, more personal, and creepier. And thus the demonic Nun was born."

What's The Conjuring Universe movie order?

There are two ways that you can watch The Conjuring movies and that's release order and chronological order. There's no right or wrong way to watch them either as the stories are layered in such a way that there are payoffs and unique retcons that make them feel like complete stories. For the release order you would go:

The Conjuring (2013) Annabelle (2014) The Conjuring 2 (2016) Annabelle: Creation (2017) The Nun (2018) Annabelle Comes Home (2019) The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

And the chronolical order for The Conjuring movies would be: