The Conjuring: You Can Now Camp at the House That Inspired Franchise

The house that helped inspire Warner Bros. Discovery's wildly popular The Conjuring franchise is now open for camping. Though the house has long been hailed as "too powerful" to reside in, the house's website has revealed it's now allowing people to go "GHamping" on its grounds. An amalgamation of ghost and camping, the house's "GHamping" packages are now available to book from June through October.

Based near Burrillville, Rhode Island, the house once belonged to the Perron Family, the infamous case file of Ed and Lorraine Warren that was the inspiration for 2013's The Conjuring. On the grounds of the house, the current owners have erected eight camping sites in which paranormal investigators (or fans of the film) can rent out, beginning at $300 per night.

"Visitors are to bring their own equipment to investigate what might await in the darkness because this excursion is sure to test your capacity to experience the paranormal," the house's website reads. "To make your visit even more unforgettable, we recommend bundling your overnight GHamping experience with a haunted and historic tour of The Conjuring House. Led by our experienced and knowledgeable guides, you'll journey through the infamous house and learn about its history, and the spirits that remain here."

Are there more Conjuring movies coming out?

Though it was long thought The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It could be the end of the main franchise, Warner Bros. Discovery took to CinemaCon earlier this year to confirm The Conjuring: Last Rites would be the fourth film in the main storyline and ninth film in the wider franchise. That said, Conjuring producer James Wan hinted the film could be the end of the franchise after its release.

"Yeah, we are working on it right now. With the Conjuring films, we are very precious about [them]," Wan told Collider in a recent chat. "And so we kind of want to just take our time to make sure we get it right and to make sure the emotion of the Warren stories that we want to tell, and moving into, and potentially wrapping up, we just want to make sure that it's the right thing, the right story that we're telling."

The Conjuring: Last Rites and the untitled Conjuring TV show on Max have yet to set release windows.